Gallery: Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil

Defending his title at the 2017 People's Choice Criterium, Caleb Ewan and his ultra aero sprint style beat Sam Ben Bennett, and Peter Sagan.

For his prowess in sprint finishes, Ewan is only five-foot-five-inches tall and rides a size 51 frame. For the this year’s Tour Down Under all of the Orica Scott riders have opted to ride Scott’s updated Foil frames. The brand claimed the new design offers an 89 percent increase in vertical compliance, 13 percent increase in lateral stiffness at the bottom bracket, 13.5 percent increase at the head tube stiffness and 6 percent increase at the fork compared to the original model.

Still running last year’s Dura-Ace 9070 group, Ewan’s bike also sees an SRM powermeter, and 170mm cranks. As with the majority of the riders here, Ewan is running 53/39T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette.

The dropped seatstays are designed to add a bit of comfort to the frame

The Scott mechanics have been hard at work for the past couple of days, prepping the team's bikes for the race. Some miscommunications led to some of the wrong parts being delivered, so when we got our hands on Ewan’s bike, they had not yet set up the Syncros integrated Carbon bar/stem combo.

In spite of this, the rest of the bike was ready to roll, kitted with Dura-Ace C-50 wheels wrapped in 25mm Continental Competition tubulars.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Scott Foil RC Size, 51cm

Foil HMX

Syncros Foil, 140mm

Syncros RR1.5 400mm

Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9110 Direct Mount

Shimano Dura-Ace 9110 rear Super SLR Dual pivot Direct Mount

Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Shimano Dura-Ace, SRM 170mm, 53/39T

Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano Dura-Ace C-50

Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Syncros FL 1.5

Syncros Foil Aero carbon

Elite Cannibal

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.65m

61kg

635mm

660mm

7.35kg

