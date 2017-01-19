Gallery: Thomas De Gendt's Ridley Helium SLX

Getting into the break on the third stage of the Tour Down Under from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt collected the KOM and stayed away for nearly the whole stage, only to be pulled back ahead of the bunch sprint

De Gendt rides a size 51 frame on the brand new Ridley Helium SLX, which is claimed to weigh just 750g and be 15 percent stiffer than the previous model. The fork is also straighter than the Helium SL and is claimed to weigh just 300g.

The Lotto Soudal team is once again using a Campy Super Record EPS transmission as well as SRM powermeters. De Gendt is running 172.5mm cranks as well as 53-39T chainrings and a 11-27T cassette. Belgian brand C-Bear provides the ceramic bottom brackets for the team.

The Belgian rider scored the KOM on Stage Three

De Gendt's cockpit is made up of Deda finishing kit, which includes 400mm Superleggera bars and a 130mm, 82-degree Superzero stem, and the D-Clip which the brand says improves aerodynamics.

Also from Deda is the carbon Superlegerra seatpost, which supports the Belgian rider's seating arrangements, and there's a Selle Italia SLR Team Edition Flow complete with a center cut out.

The breakaway specialist has also opted for Bora Ultra 50 rolling stock, packaged in 25c Vittoria tubulars.

Complete bike specs

Frame : Ridley Helium SLX, size S/51

: Ridley Helium SLX, size S/51 Fork : Ridley Helium

: Ridley Helium Stem : Deda Superzero, 130mm, 82 degrees

: Deda Superzero, 130mm, 82 degrees Handlebar : Deda Superleggera, 400mm

: Deda Superleggera, 400mm Handlebar tape : Lizards Skins DPS

: Lizards Skins DPS Front brake : Campagnolo Super Record

: Campagnolo Super Record Rear brake : Campagnolo Super Record

: Campagnolo Super Record Front derailleur : Campagnolo Super Record EPS

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Rear derailleur : Campagnolo Super Record EPS

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Cassette : Campagnolo Super Record 11-27T 11-speed

: Campagnolo Super Record 11-27T 11-speed Chain : Campagnolo Super Record 11-Speed

: Campagnolo Super Record 11-Speed Crankset : Campagnolo Super Record 53-39T

: Campagnolo Super Record 53-39T Pedals : Look Keo Blade Carbon

: Look Keo Blade Carbon Wheelset : Campagnolo Bora Ultra 30

: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 30 Tyres : Vittoria Corsa tubular 25mm

: Vittoria Corsa tubular 25mm Saddle : Selle Italia SLR Team Edition Flow

: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition Flow Seatpost : Deda Superlegerra

: Deda Superlegerra Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements