Gallery: Geraint Thomas’ Pinarello Dogma F10

Team Sky and Pinarello recently launched the latest incarnation of the Dogma with the F10 model earlier this week. Designed specifically with the Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series groupset in mind, the concaved downtube integrates the electronic groupset’s battery for charging and updating the unit via the so-called E-Link system, at the same time reducing drag on the downtube by a claimed 12.6 percent versus the F8 edition.

The design of the frame features the same dot-dash design that adorns the 2017 team jersey, which was unveiled last year, while the concaved downtube design first appeared on the Pinarello Bolide time trial frameset in 2016. Also inspired by a previous Pinarello model, the Dogma F10 features a flap behind the fork dropouts, first seen on Bradley Wiggins’ Hour Record bike.

Pinarello's E-Link system to charge and update the Di2 system

With deliveries of the Shimano 9100 Dura-Ace groupset delayed to most WorldTour teams, Team Sky seems to have had the best luck in receiving new parts early. However, the team is still waiting on the latest Dura-Ace crankset and is therefore using a Dura-Ace 9000 series crankset.

Geraint Thomas rides a size 54 frame, 131mm stem and 175mm cranks. The cranks feature 53-39 chainrings and are paired with a Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette.

Thomas opts for a Fizik Arione saddle and Shimano’s in-house component brand PRO provides the stem, handlebars and bar tape.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : Pinarello Dogma F10, size 54

Fork : Pinarello Dogma F10

Headset : Pinarello

Stem : PRO Vibe alloy stem, 131mm

Handlebar : PRO Vibe alloy handlebars, 400mm

Tape : PRO handlebar tape

Front brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Rear brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Brake/shift levers : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Front derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Rear derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Cassette : Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain : Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Crankset : Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 175mm, 53/39T

Pedals : Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset : Shimano Dura-Ace C50

Tyres : Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle : Fizik Arione

Seatpost : Pinarello Dogma F10

Bottle cages: Elite Pase

Critical measurements

Rider's height : 1.83m

Rider's weight : 70kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket : 790mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar : 710mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.23kg

