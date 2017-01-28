Gallery: Gianluca Brambilla’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com.
Brambilla ended 2016 with two Grand Tour stage wins, a podium at Strade Bianche and two days in the Maglia Rosa. Now in his fifth season with Quick-Step, Brambilla will look to improve on his best season to date, and we take a look at the bike he will be riding.
Riding a size 46, Brambilla’s Specialized is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series groupset. The 170mm crankset is equipped with a 4iiii power meter and 53-39 chainrings. Similarly to all but the biggest names in WorldTour cycling, Brambilla runs a Shimano Ultegra cassette (11-28).
The finishing kit on the bike is a combination of FSA and Specialized components, with Roval supplying the 50mm wheels and tyre combination. A K-Edge out-front computer mount is paired with a brand new Garmin 520 for the 2017 season.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
- Fork: S-Works FACT carbon
- Headset: CeramicSpeed
- Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99,110mm, -6 degrees
- Handlebar: FSA Omega Compact, 400mm
- Tape: Supacaz Supa Sticky Kush
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
- Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular
- Saddle: S-Works Toupe
- Seatpost: FSA K-Force
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.70m
- Rider's weight: 57kg
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 700mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680mm
- Total bicycle weight: 7.02kg