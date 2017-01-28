article
By

Gallery: Gianluca Brambilla’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac

A closer look at a popular bike in the peloton

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com.

Brambilla ended 2016 with two Grand Tour stage wins, a podium at Strade Bianche and two days in the Maglia Rosa. Now in his fifth season with Quick-Step, Brambilla will look to improve on his best season to date, and we take a look at the bike he will be riding.

Riding a size 46, Brambilla’s Specialized is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 series groupset. The 170mm crankset is equipped with a 4iiii power meter and 53-39 chainrings. Similarly to all but the biggest names in WorldTour cycling, Brambilla runs a Shimano Ultegra cassette (11-28).

The 4iiii power meter is dual-sided
The 4iiii power meter is dual-sided

The finishing kit on the bike is a combination of FSA and Specialized components, with Roval supplying the 50mm wheels and tyre combination. A K-Edge out-front computer mount is paired with a brand new Garmin 520 for the 2017 season.

Complete bike specifications

  • Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
  • Fork: S-Works FACT carbon
  • Headset: CeramicSpeed
  • Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99,110mm, -6 degrees
  • Handlebar: FSA Omega Compact, 400mm
  • Tape: Supacaz Supa Sticky Kush
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
  • Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39
  • Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
  • Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
  • Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular
  • Saddle: S-Works Toupe
  • Seatpost: FSA K-Force
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

  • Rider's height: 1.70m
  • Rider's weight: 57kg
  • Saddle height from bottom bracket: 700mm
  • Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680mm
  • Total bicycle weight: 7.02kg

Social Media and Communities Manager
Josh has been a fan of road racing since a youngster, partly due to an obsession with a certain Texan during his earlier years. Josh is now based in Bristol via running a popular cycling cafe in Surrey near where he grew up.
  • Discipline: Road
  • Preferred Terrain: Surrey's short sharp climbs, Belgian cross winds or cobbles.
  • Current Bikes: Bowman Palace.
  • Dream Bike: Custom Argonaut in Abarth grey, Speedvagen Urban Racer, Canyon Speedmax CF SLX
  • Beer of Choice: Anything Belgian
  • Location: Bristol, UK

Related Articles

Deals

Back to top