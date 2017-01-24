Gallery: Giovanni Visconti’s Merida Scultura

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com.

The newly formed Bahrain-Merida enters the WorldTour with part of the infrastructure of the Lampre-Merida set up, with the majority forming the newly named UAE-Abu Dhabi team. The Merida namesake has stuck with the Bahrain team however, giving options for the Merida Scultura, Reacto and Warp frames combined with Shimano groupsets and Fulcrum wheels.

The distinctive blue, red and gold colours of the team form the main design for the frame, while flashes of the same colours also appear on the saddle. SRM supplies the team’s power meters and has issued each team rider with a special gold coloured SRM PC-8 head unit. As well as the head unit, SRM supplies the eye catching cranks, developed from existing THM Clavicula cranks and newly branded as SRM. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 supplies the chainrings, brakes and shifting.

Finishing kit on Visconti’s bike comes from FSA and Vision components; with Italian brand Prologo supplying contact point comfort with a Nago C3 saddle and OneTouch handlebar tape. Visconti’s saddle is set forward with the clamp positioned beyond Prologo’s recommended safety limits.

Visconti rolls on Fulcrum Speed 40 tubular wheels paired with Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres. The Fulcrum wheels are equipped with CULT bearings. Developed by Campagnolo, CULT's bearings tests claim when spun to 500rpm the wheels will continue to spin for nine times longer than wheels with standard bearings.

Merida Scultura full specifications

Frame: Merida Scultura, size 50

Merida Scultura, size 50 Fork: Merida Road Carbon Race

Merida Road Carbon Race Stem: FSA OS

FSA OS Handlebar: Vision Trimax 4D handlebars, 410mm

Vision Trimax 4D handlebars, 410mm Tape: Prologo OneTouch

Prologo OneTouch Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano Dura-Ace Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano Dura-Ace Brake / shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed Crankset: SRM, 172.5mm

SRM, 172.5mm Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano Dura-Ace Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 40 tubular

Fulcrum Speed 40 tubular Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Continental Competition tubular, 25mm Saddle: Prologo Nago C3

Prologo Nago C3 Seatpost: FSA SL-K

FSA SL-K Bottle cages: Elite Pase

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.75m

1.75m Rider's weight: 63kg

63kg Saddle height from bottom bracket: 710mm

710mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680mm

