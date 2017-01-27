Gallery: Ian Stannard's Pinarello Dogma F10

Ian Stannard and the rest of Team Sky road their first race of the season on the newly launched Pinarello Dogma F10. Designed around Shimano’s new Dura-Ace 9100 groupset, the bike's concave down tube houses the transmission's internal battery and features an integrated E-Link port for charging and firmware updates.

This new frame design, which Taiwanese brand Velocite claims infringes on its intellectual property, is also said to improve aerodynamics by 12.6 percent over the Dogma F8. Pinarello’s Bolide time trial frame features the same down tube design.

Similar to previous Pinarello frames, the F10 sees a fork that looks as though it was left in the oven a bit too long, and foils behind the dropouts, — first seen on Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record bike.

According to Stages, Team Sky has the new 9100 cranks with power meters, but they decided not to use them in Australia

With deliveries of Shimano’s new Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 delayed, Team Sky had the closest to a complete 9150 groupset of all the teams at the Tour Down Under. The only component missing was the new 9100 crank fitted with Stages power meters. According to Pat Warner, SVP of Stages Cycling, it has shipped the cranksets to Team Sky, but it appears the team decided not to bring them to Australia with Stannard and the rest of the team running the old DA 9000 cranks instead.

Standing 1.89m/6ft 2in tall, Stannard is riding a relatively small size for his height 57.5 frame, but compensates with a massive 140mm Pro Vibe Stem and 420mm Pro Vibe alloy handlebars. He’s also riding 175mm cranks paired with 53-39T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10, size 57.5

Fork: Pinarello Dogma F10

Headset: Pinarello

Stem: PRO Vibe alloy stem, 140mm

Handlebar: PRO Vibe alloy handlebars, 420mm

Tape: PRO handlebar tape

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Front derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000, 175mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Fizik Arione VS

Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.89m

Rider's weight: 83kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 830mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 790mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.36kg

