Gallery: Jarlinson Pantano's Trek Madone Race Shop Limited

With stage wins at the Tour de France, Tour de Suisse and a late call-up to the Colombian Olympic team for Rio, Jarlinson Pantano had a big year in 2016. For 2017 he's riding for a new squad, Trek-Segafredo, and possibly working for Trek's other new signing Alberto Contador at the Tour de France this year.

For the start of 2017, Trek-Segafredo is riding the same cherry red frames as last year, though a new partnership with Sportful meant the riders debuted some fresh threads at the Santos Tour Down Under. Riding a size 56 frame, Pantano opted for the aero focused Madone over the lighter Emonda, though this may be because of the ISOSpeed Decoupler and the rough roads surrounding Adelaide.

This technology, which is also seen on Trek's Endurance oriented Domane, is a mechanical pivot at the top-tube seat tube junction that allows it to flex and absorb road vibrations coming up through the rear end. Because aero tubing is not prone to flex, the Madone sees a tube-in-tube design — basically there’s a round tube inside the aero seat tube. The inner round tube provides better vertical compliance without sacrificing the overall rigidity of the frame.

Riding the older Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 groupset, the Colombian was running a SRM power meter with 170mm cranks and 53-39t chainrings. Completing the transmission was a Dura-Ace 11-28t cassette at the back.

Pantano's bike featured the Madone XXX Integrated Bar/Stem combo with the tops left bare of bartape

Since it was updated last year, the new Madone is all about integration, featuring its own proprietary carbon fibre one-piece bar and stem, which allow the brake cables and Di2 wires to be completely hidden, only popping out of the frame at their destination. Pantano's Madone also features an integrated seatmast that is topped by a carbon railed Bontrager Paradigm RXL saddle with plenty of setback.

Pantano’s wheel of choice was Bontrager’s Aeolus 5, which was packaged in gumwall 25c Veloflex Roubaix tubulars.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : Trek Madone 9 Race Shop Limited, size 56

: Trek Madone 9 Race Shop Limited, size 56 Fork: Trek Madone

Trek Madone Headset : Trek Madone

: Trek Madone Stem: Madone XXX Integrated Bar/Stem, 110mm -7 degree

Madone XXX Integrated Bar/Stem, 110mm -7 degree Handlebar: Madone XXX Integrated Bar/Stem, 400mm

Madone XXX Integrated Bar/Stem, 400mm Tape: Supacaz Bontrager Supertack tape

Supacaz Bontrager Supertack tape Front brake: Madone aero

Madone aero Rear brake: Madone aero

Madone aero Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T

Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed

Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39

Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39 Bottom bracket: Shimano BB90

Shimano BB90 Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5

Bontrager Aeolus 5 Tyres: Veloflex Roubaix 25c

Veloflex Roubaix 25c Saddle: Bontrager Paradigm RXL

Bontrager Paradigm RXL Seatpost: Madone Micro-adjust carbon seatmast cap

Madone Micro-adjust carbon seatmast cap Bottle cages: Trek Bat Cage

Critical measurements