Gallery: Jesús Herrada’s Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0

Jesús Herrada lined up at the Tour Down Under on the familiar Canyon Ultimate used by the Movistar Team during last year’s season. Unlike its WorldTour peers of Team Sky and AG2R La Mondiale, who have entered the season on new bikes, and Team Katusha who ride on the updated Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 9.0, Movistar has opted to stick with its tried, tested and Vuelta a España winning Canyon Ultimate 8.0/Campagnolo combination.

Herrada just missed out on a top ten finish in Adelaide, but following Gorka Izaguirre’s stage three crash was Movistar’s best placed rider. In his seventh season with the Spanish outfit, the former Spanish National Champion will look to build on his biggest career victory (a stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné last year) in the upcoming season.

The six-foot Spaniard rides a medium frame with 172.5mm cranks and a 120mm stem. Standard width 420mm Canyon handlebars are paired with LizardSkins handlebar tape in Movistar colours. Despite being a mid-range size and having various alloy finishing components, the bike weighed in only 140g above the UCI weight limit.

Campagnolo Super Record EPS rear derailleur

A full Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset adorns the German designed frame, which is becoming a rare sight in the WorldTour peloton. Just the Movistar and UAE Abu Dhabi teams are equipped with Campagnolo groupsets and both pair the groupsets with Campagnolo Bora wheelsets.

Herrada has a gear combination of 53-39 chainrings and an 11-29 cassette. The Italian trend continues with a Fizik Aliante VSX saddle in team colours, while French manufacturer Look supplies the pedals.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0, size M

: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0, size M Fork : Canyon One One Four SLX

: Canyon One One Four SLX Headset : Canyon Acros

: Canyon Acros Stem : Canyon V13, 120mm, 6-degree

: Canyon V13, 120mm, 6-degree Handlebar tape : Lizard Skins DSP

: Lizard Skins DSP Front brake : Campagnolo Super Record

: Campagnolo Super Record Rear brake : Campagnolo Super Record

: Campagnolo Super Record Brake/shift levers : Campagnolo Super Record EPS Ergopower

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Ergopower Front derailleur : Campagnolo Super Record EPS

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Rear derailleur : Campagnolo Super Record EPS

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Cassette : Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29T

: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29T Chain : Campagnolo Record

: Campagnolo Record Crankset : Campagnolo Super Record, 53-39T

: Campagnolo Super Record, 53-39T Pedals : Look Keo carbon

: Look Keo carbon Wheelset : Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 Tyres : Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm Saddle : Fizik Aliante VSX

: Fizik Aliante VSX Seatpost : Canyon S13 VCLS CF

: Canyon S13 VCLS CF Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Critical measurements

Rider's height : 1.83m / 6ft

: 1.83m / 6ft Rider's weight : 72kg / 158lb

: 72kg / 158lb Saddle height from bottom bracket : 795mm

: 795mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar : 745mm

: 745mm Head tube length : 155mm

: 155mm Top tube length (effective) : 556mm

: 556mm Total bicycle weight: 6.94kg

Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of Herrada’s bike.