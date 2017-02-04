Gallery: Jesús Herrada’s Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0

Jesús Herrada lined up at the Tour Down Under on the familiar Canyon Ultimate used by the Movistar Team during last year’s season. Unlike its WorldTour peers of Team Sky and AG2R La Mondiale, who have entered the season on new bikes, and Team Katusha who ride on the updated Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 9.0, Movistar has opted to stick with its tried, tested and Vuelta a España winning Canyon Ultimate 8.0/Campagnolo combination.
Herrada just missed out on a top ten finish in Adelaide, but following Gorka Izaguirre’s stage three crash was Movistar’s best placed rider. In his seventh season with the Spanish outfit, the former Spanish National Champion will look to build on his biggest career victory (a stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné last year) in the upcoming season.
The six-foot Spaniard rides a medium frame with 172.5mm cranks and a 120mm stem. Standard width 420mm Canyon handlebars are paired with LizardSkins handlebar tape in Movistar colours. Despite being a mid-range size and having various alloy finishing components, the bike weighed in only 140g above the UCI weight limit.
A full Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset adorns the German designed frame, which is becoming a rare sight in the WorldTour peloton. Just the Movistar and UAE Abu Dhabi teams are equipped with Campagnolo groupsets and both pair the groupsets with Campagnolo Bora wheelsets.
Herrada has a gear combination of 53-39 chainrings and an 11-29 cassette. The Italian trend continues with a Fizik Aliante VSX saddle in team colours, while French manufacturer Look supplies the pedals.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0, size M
- Fork: Canyon One One Four SLX
- Headset: Canyon Acros
- Stem: Canyon V13, 120mm, 6-degree
- Handlebartape: Lizard Skins DSP
- Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record
- Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record
- Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Ergopower
- Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
- Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29T
- Chain: Campagnolo Record
- Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 53-39T
- Pedals: Look Keo carbon
- Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50
- Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
- Saddle: Fizik Aliante VSX
- Seatpost: Canyon S13 VCLS CF
- Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.83m / 6ft
- Rider's weight: 72kg / 158lb
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 795mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 745mm
- Head tube length: 155mm
- Top tube length (effective): 556mm
- Total bicycle weight: 6.94kg
Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of Herrada’s bike.