Gallery: Johan Le Bon’s LaPierre Xelius SL

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com
Johan Le Bon arrived to the Tour Down Under to begin his fifth season in the WorldTour ranks. However, in the first stage of the WorldTour opener, Johan Le Bon crashed out and was unable to finish the race. After visiting hospital for a check up, Le Bon was given the all clear to head back to the team hotel and continue his preparations for the rest of the year.
Le Bon rode a medium LaPierre Xelius and whilst the majority of the groupset was Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2, the French team was the first in the WorldTour peloton to be racing on the new Dura-Ace 9150 crankset, including a prototype version of Shimano’s first power meter. It is likely that FDJ will be supplied with the remainder of Shimano’s latest groupset in time for the spring Classics.
The finishing kit on the bike was predominantly supplied by Shimano’s component brand PRO and the wheels were Dura-Ace C50s partnered with the popular Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres. Le Bon opted for a Fizik Arione saddle. The PRO Vibe alloy stem sat upon 20mm of spacers, which is a rarity among the WorldTour peloton’s bikes.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: LaPierre Xelius SL carbon
- Fork: LaPierre Xelius SL carbon
- Headset: Ritchey
- Stem: PRO Vibe alloy, 101mm
- Handlebar: PRO Vibe carbon, 420mm
- Tape: PRO components
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 with integrated prototype Shimano power meter, 172.5mm
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50
- Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
- Saddle: Fizik Arione
- Seatpost: PRO Vibe carbon
- Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.80m / 5ft 9in
- Rider's weight: 71kg / 156lb
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 765mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 670mm
- Head tube length: 150mm
- Top tube length (effective): 550mm
- Total bicycle weight: 7.11kg
