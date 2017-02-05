Gallery: Johan Le Bon’s LaPierre Xelius SL

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com

Johan Le Bon arrived to the Tour Down Under to begin his fifth season in the WorldTour ranks. However, in the first stage of the WorldTour opener, Johan Le Bon crashed out and was unable to finish the race. After visiting hospital for a check up, Le Bon was given the all clear to head back to the team hotel and continue his preparations for the rest of the year.

Le Bon rode a medium LaPierre Xelius and whilst the majority of the groupset was Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2, the French team was the first in the WorldTour peloton to be racing on the new Dura-Ace 9150 crankset, including a prototype version of Shimano’s first power meter. It is likely that FDJ will be supplied with the remainder of Shimano’s latest groupset in time for the spring Classics.

FDJ was the only team running Dura-Ace 9150 cranks at the Tour Down Under

The finishing kit on the bike was predominantly supplied by Shimano’s component brand PRO and the wheels were Dura-Ace C50s partnered with the popular Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres. Le Bon opted for a Fizik Arione saddle. The PRO Vibe alloy stem sat upon 20mm of spacers, which is a rarity among the WorldTour peloton’s bikes.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : LaPierre Xelius SL carbon

: LaPierre Xelius SL carbon Fork : LaPierre Xelius SL carbon

: LaPierre Xelius SL carbon Headset : Ritchey

: Ritchey Stem : PRO Vibe alloy, 101mm

: PRO Vibe alloy, 101mm Handlebar : PRO Vibe carbon, 420mm

: PRO Vibe carbon, 420mm Tape : PRO components

: PRO components Front brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Rear brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Brake/shift levers : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Front derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Rear derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cassette : Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T Chain : Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed Crankset : Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 with integrated prototype Shimano power meter, 172.5mm

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 with integrated prototype Shimano power meter, 172.5mm Pedals : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Wheelset : Shimano Dura-Ace C50

: Shimano Dura-Ace C50 Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle : Fizik Arione

: Fizik Arione Seatpost : PRO Vibe carbon

: PRO Vibe carbon Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider's height : 1.80m / 5ft 9in

: 1.80m / 5ft 9in Rider's weight : 71kg / 156lb

: 71kg / 156lb Saddle height from bottom bracket : 765mm

: 765mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar : 670mm

: 670mm Head tube length : 150mm

: 150mm Top tube length (effective) : 550mm

: 550mm Total bicycle weight: 7.11kg

Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of the Frenchman’s bike.