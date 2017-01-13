Lachlan Morton’s Cervélo S5

Lachlan Morton makes the step back up to WorldTour after two years at Continental level with US team Jelly Belly-Maxxis. With the first WorldTour race kicking off in Adelaide, we take a look at the bike Morton is racing on at the Tour Down Under and during the upcoming season.
Team Dimension Data is still awaiting the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 series groupset, and although rolling on new wheels and new frames, the team is equipped with last year’s Dura-Ace Di2 9070 series shifting and brakes.
The Cervélo S5 features a new green and black colour scheme for the 2017 season, the special edition Fizik Antares saddle, and Speedplay Zero pedals also feature the Dimension Data team colours. The contrast of a gold KMC chain, black and white Lizard Skins DSP camo bar tape combined with the subtle and similarly coloured ENVE finishing kit, complete one of the best-looking bikes in the peloton.
The ENVE SES 4.5 wheels are paired with ENVE’s new carbon road hubs, featuring ceramic bearings and a change from the Chris King and DT Swiss hubs the team was rolling on last year. Continental 25mm tubular tyres wrap the wheels while a leftover DT Swiss skewer from the 2016 season secures them.
The ROTOR 2INPower power meter crankset and Q rings are complemented with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Cervélo S5 — size 56
- Fork: Cervélo S5
- Headset: CeramicSpeed
- Stem: Enve Road carbon, 120mm, 6-degree
- Handlebar: Enve Road Compact, 40cm (42cm c-c at drops)
- Tape: Lizard Skins DSP Black Camo
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
- Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
- Chain: KMC X11SL
- Crankset: Rotor 2INPower, 172.5mm, 53/38T
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Pedals: Speedplay Zero
- Wheelset: Enve SES 4.5
- Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
- Saddle: Fizik Antares
- Seatpost: Cervélo S5 Carbon
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.80m
- Rider's weight: 62kg
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 750mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 715mm
- Head tube length: 157mm
- Top tube length (effective): 565mm
Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of the Australian’s bike.