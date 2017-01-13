article
Lachlan Morton’s Cervélo S5

A look at the Dimension Data rider’s bike for the Tour Down Under

Lachlan Morton makes the step back up to WorldTour after two years at Continental level with US team Jelly Belly-Maxxis. With the first WorldTour race kicking off in Adelaide, we take a look at the bike Morton is racing on at the Tour Down Under and during the upcoming season.

Team Dimension Data is still awaiting the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 series groupset, and although rolling on new wheels and new frames, the team is equipped with last year’s Dura-Ace Di2 9070 series shifting and brakes.

The Cervélo S5 features a new green and black colour scheme for the 2017 season, the special edition Fizik Antares saddle, and Speedplay Zero pedals also feature the Dimension Data team colours. The contrast of a gold KMC chain, black and white Lizard Skins DSP camo bar tape combined with the subtle and similarly coloured ENVE finishing kit, complete one of the best-looking bikes in the peloton.

A leftover DT Swiss skewer from last year's wheels
The ENVE SES 4.5 wheels are paired with ENVE’s new carbon road hubs, featuring ceramic bearings and a change from the Chris King and DT Swiss hubs the team was rolling on last year. Continental 25mm tubular tyres wrap the wheels while a leftover DT Swiss skewer from the 2016 season secures them.

The ROTOR 2INPower power meter crankset and Q rings are complemented with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket.

Complete bike specifications

  • Frame: Cervélo S5 — size 56
  • Fork: Cervélo S5
  • Headset: CeramicSpeed
  • Stem: Enve Road carbon, 120mm, 6-degree
  • Handlebar: Enve Road Compact, 40cm (42cm c-c at drops)
  • Tape: Lizard Skins DSP Black Camo
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
  • Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
  • Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
  • Chain: KMC X11SL
  • Crankset: Rotor 2INPower, 172.5mm, 53/38T
  • Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
  • Pedals: Speedplay Zero
  • Wheelset: Enve SES 4.5
  • Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
  • Saddle: Fizik Antares
  • Seatpost: Cervélo S5 Carbon
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

  • Rider's height: 1.80m
  • Rider's weight: 62kg
  • Saddle height from bottom bracket: 750mm
  • Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 715mm
  • Head tube length: 157mm
  • Top tube length (effective): 565mm

Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of the Australian’s bike.

