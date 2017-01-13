Lachlan Morton’s Cervélo S5

Lachlan Morton makes the step back up to WorldTour after two years at Continental level with US team Jelly Belly-Maxxis. With the first WorldTour race kicking off in Adelaide, we take a look at the bike Morton is racing on at the Tour Down Under and during the upcoming season.

Team Dimension Data is still awaiting the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 series groupset, and although rolling on new wheels and new frames, the team is equipped with last year’s Dura-Ace Di2 9070 series shifting and brakes.

The Cervélo S5 features a new green and black colour scheme for the 2017 season, the special edition Fizik Antares saddle, and Speedplay Zero pedals also feature the Dimension Data team colours. The contrast of a gold KMC chain, black and white Lizard Skins DSP camo bar tape combined with the subtle and similarly coloured ENVE finishing kit, complete one of the best-looking bikes in the peloton.

A leftover DT Swiss skewer from last year's wheels

The ENVE SES 4.5 wheels are paired with ENVE’s new carbon road hubs, featuring ceramic bearings and a change from the Chris King and DT Swiss hubs the team was rolling on last year. Continental 25mm tubular tyres wrap the wheels while a leftover DT Swiss skewer from the 2016 season secures them.

The ROTOR 2INPower power meter crankset and Q rings are complemented with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : Cervélo S5 — size 56

: Cervélo S5 — size 56 Fork : Cervélo S5

: Cervélo S5 Headset : CeramicSpeed

: CeramicSpeed Stem : Enve Road carbon, 120mm, 6-degree

: Enve Road carbon, 120mm, 6-degree Handlebar : Enve Road Compact, 40cm (42cm c-c at drops)

: Enve Road Compact, 40cm (42cm c-c at drops) Tape : Lizard Skins DSP Black Camo

: Lizard Skins DSP Black Camo Front brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Rear brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Brake/Shift levers : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 Front derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 Rear derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 Cassette : Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T

: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T Chain : KMC X11SL

: KMC X11SL Crankset : Rotor 2INPower, 172.5mm, 53/38T

: Rotor 2INPower, 172.5mm, 53/38T Bottom bracket : CeramicSpeed

: CeramicSpeed Pedals : Speedplay Zero

: Speedplay Zero Wheelset : Enve SES 4.5

: Enve SES 4.5 Tyres : Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm Saddle : Fizik Antares

: Fizik Antares Seatpost : Cervélo S5 Carbon

: Cervélo S5 Carbon Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

Rider's height : 1.80m

: 1.80m Rider's weight : 62kg

: 62kg Saddle height from bottom bracket : 750mm

: 750mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar : 715mm

: 715mm Head tube length : 157mm

: 157mm Top tube length (effective): 565mm

