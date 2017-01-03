How to ride your first century, double century, or longer ride in 2017

Are you planning on riding a century, double century or an even longer ride in 2017? There's a huge amount of misguided and unhelpful information on the web relating to long distance cycling and resident randonneur-nerd, Jack has aimed to demystify some of what makes for a successful, lengthy ride.

Planning a successful long-distance cycling route

Although it may seem obvious, choosing a route which is appropriate for your first long distance cycle can be the difference between a successful ride and wholly frustrating experience.

The appeal of rural riding is clear on roads like this

While the idea of riding through bucolic open spaces, devoid of traffic yet overflowing with lush vistas is tempting, the likelihood is that you won’t pass through many populated areas, requiring you to be wholly self sufficient on the bike.

Though the urban does occasionally reveal oddities like this, bringing something extra to your ride

On the other hand, spending time riding through big towns, and invariably traffic, eats up a lot of time. Regularly stopping for traffic lights will bring your average speed down considerably, and even a few KM/H lost can be the difference between finishing at stupid-o’clock and sensible-o’clock.

Although you could very well avoid these concerns and just ride around a closed track until you’ve reached your target, you’ll no doubt pedal yourself into a dizzy oblivion and give up due to sheer boredom over anything else.

Striking a balance between the two is the key — neither huffing excessive diesel fumes or bonking in a ditch on the side of the moor will get you closer to you goal, so pick where your route takes you carefully.

For planning the ride, we recommend using an online tool such as Ride With GPS or Strava, and exporting the route to a GPS as while the idea of travelling down unknown roads may feel romantic and adventurous for the first few wrong turns, it’ll quickly get boring and having a breadcrumb trail in the form of a GPX track will keep you moving on your bike.

'Off-piste' excursions (ie, straying from your GPS trail) may be fun sometimes, but don't always go as planned...

If you don’t own a GPS, paper maps will of course suffice (we survived without digital aids for an awfully long time), but they add an element of stop-start which is best avoided if possible.

Top tip

Why not purposefully choose a route which takes you through a number of interesting places which you actually want to visit? While it may seem obvious, riding 100 or more miles for the sheer sake of it merely serves to give you aching muscles and embolden your Strava-ego — you may as well take the time on the bike to enrichen your life in some way.

Unsure what to visit? Why not consult the British Water Tower Appreciation Society or Pylon of the Month for some thrilling suggestions.

What to eat on a long distance ride

A saddle bag full of tasty snacks and a full day of riding ahead

Road cyclists love to make every-day activities unnecessarily specific to their beloved hobby; Clothes? They must be revealing and stretchy. Suggested social norms? They’re spurious at best. Sock height? Don’t even get me started...

But nothing else is as endlessly messed about with by cyclists as food, or as it is often referred to for no reason other than self-gratification, ‘nutrition’.

Just like other weird cyclist behaviour, our desire to make distinctions between what is and isn’t appropriate cycling food — this sickly sweet gel is special cyclist’s food, this honey and peanut butter bagel is the nosh of mortals — is merely a reflection of our instinctively human desire to categorise and ritualise seemingly everything (see aforementioned appreciation societies).

But like anything which aims to fit something which is inherently personal into nice, neat categories, established ideas behind the science of nutrition won’t apply to everyone.

The truth is that there are no explicitly right and wrong foods for every cyclist in the land.

While a diet solely consisting of caffeinated jelly beans, dusty protein bars and other freaky science-foods may work for some riders, all that ‘performance nutrition’ does for me is cause a noisy tummy.

Likewise, many will baulk at the idea of the potential digestional havoc that the Sriracha-soaked, cheese and salad wrap I like to indulge in on a longer ride may cause.

My point is that experimentation is the key to working out what fuels you best on long distance rides — while I probably wouldn’t recommend anyone tries chugging a pint of Greek yogurt before they head out for a ride, your go-to option shouldn’t necessarily be some E-number riddled performance potion.

Try lots of new things before the big day and as long as your chosen sustenance isn’t too bulky and gives you the energy you need to keep riding, you’ll be golden.

You should also note that there’s nothing noble about forcing yourself to put away a dozen brioche buns on a long ride, no matter how much you try to convince yourself that you’re enjoying them.

Variety is the key to keeping food appealing during a long ride

Variety is in equal measure the spice of life and the key to keeping food appealing over the course of a long day on the bike — half a day hunched over handlebars will invariably ruin your appetite and switching up what you eat throughout the course of the day should help to keep things palatable.

Failing variety, maybe you too just need a healthy dose of sriracha in your diet (what is it with cyclists and this spicy sauce?).

Lastly, I would always recommend you carry as much food with you as possible on your ride. Being able to eat on the hoof means you can avoid the wasted time (and cost!) of stopping regularly at shops or cafes for nourishment.

Stuffing sandwiches into your jersey pockets will suffice to a certain point, but if you want to get serious about long distance cycling, I’d always recommend that you invest in some kind of additional on-bike storage.

The obvious option may seem like panniers, but these are unnecessarily bulky for a lightweight, single day excursion. A much better choice is something along the lines of the tweed-toting, beardy-crowd favourite, the Carradice saddlebag.

Top tip

Indulge in weird local treats — this one was spotted outside of RAF Leuchars

Why not try eating something weird and local on your ride? Perhaps one of your interesting points to visit could include a short, adventurous culinary excursion? For example, if you’re fortunate enough to be riding in my native Scotland, you could indulge in local calorific delicacies such as a greasy macaroni pie or a slab of tablet.

Adjusting your riding style for long distance cycling

If you’re used to shorter efforts on the bike that last no more than a couple of hours, you will have to adapt your riding style for long distance cycling.

As opposed to short and fast efforts, your goal should be to maintain a consistent and moderate pace which you can comfortably ride at for many hours at a time, interjected occasionally by short periods of quality rest.

This may sound obvious, but a big day on the bike should be seen as one long effort rather than a series of short and sharp bursts broken up by lengthy breaks — the first approach will only serve to bring your average speed down and won’t be very much fun at all.

Use your time off the bike to indulge in quality rest

I highlight the word quality as in our social-media rich world, it may be tempting to update your highly curated Instagram feed with the most artisanally sourced, organically filtered and ironically hashtagged snaps.

My advice is to clip-out and switch off — your periods of rest are much better spent enjoying being horizontal, ideally on a sunbaked park bench, not worrying about the worldly worries you left behind when you set off on your days adventure.

Top tip

If you absolutely must listen to tunes on your bike but don’t like the idea of being obliviously squished from behind by a car, consider looking at single earbud headphone options such as the Far End Gear XDU.

Setting your bike up for long distance cycling

As long as you feel comfortable on it, the likelihood is that whatever bike you’re currently riding is pretty much fine for long distance riding.

While a drop bar, dynamo equipped, be-fendered, plump tyred, relaxed geometry randonneuring beast will be the most comfortable way to ride long distances, not owning a bike like this shouldn’t be a barrier to your enjoyment of long distance riding.

However, there are of course things you can do to improve the performance of your existing bike for long days in the saddle.

The first thing you should address is the fit of your bike. To avoid going into excessive depth, I will assume in this circumstance that you are happy with the saddle height and reach of your bike.

While a super aggressive, butt up head down position will be more aero (aero, schmaero) than an upright stance, you’ll likely to put excessive strain on your hands and arms over the course of a long day.

As such, if you are able to move your bars into a higher position, I would recommend you do so and adjust your position to suit as you become more comfortable riding longer distances.

While an upright position may work for some, I prefer a long and low position, even for long distance riding

Just bear in mind that like food, bike fit is highly personal and while an upright position may work for some, it won’t necessarily for you — even for long distance riding, I personally prefer a slightly more stretched out and lower fit than is normal, as putting more weight on my back causes great discomfort.

Mudguards are a key part to staying comfortable on your bike

If you ride in wet weather, or even on wet roads, you’re going to get damp. The morale boost of being warm and dry on your bike cannot be overstated and I would always recommend fitting proper, full cover mudguards for long distance riding if you live in temperate climes.

Lastly, even if you don’t plan on being out after dark, it’s always wise to bring a set of lights with you on longer rides. What if you have some frustrating mechanical failure and have to limp home to the nearest train station? What if your average speed drops a little and you’re going to get back after dark?

Simply put, avoid the stress of worrying about not having lights — fit them to your bike, forget about them. Done.

Top tip

While no one expects you to swap a headset or bottom bracket in the field, you should always bring some basic tools and know how to carry out basic repairs — you may get lucky and flat outside of a bike shop… but what if you don’t?

If it hurts, stop

Are you having persistent issues on the bike? Get a bike fit!

When I used to work in a bike shop, I was regularly shocked by the injuries — many of which would continue to rear their ugly head for years to come — that customers would describe to me as a result of their cycling.

Cycling is an exceptionally low impact sport and these injuries were most commonly the result of poor fit on their bikes — the lady who’s knee locked up 60 miles into a ride should have asked me about her bizarre cleat position which gave her splayed feed on the bike. And to the gentleman who described saddle sores “the size of angry golf balls” after his ride around the Outer Hebrides, I wish you had come in for a saddle consultation before you left...

Sure, if you’ve just finished riding 200 miles, it’s not unreasonable to have a tender behind and feel a little stiff the day after, but you certainly shouldn’t be incapacitated in any way.

If you think something isn’t right about the fit of your bike, or simply if you’re not quite physically ready for that long distance goal, go home and try another time. The roads will still be there tomorrow!

Top tip

Cycling marketing often fetishises ‘epic’ experiences on the bike — remove the rose-tinted glasses of moody accompanying music and grainy, desaturated filters (cough, Rapha), and you can easily translate ‘epic’ to ‘unpleasant’.

Like force feeding yourself brioche buns, there’s nothing noble about hurting yourself for the sheer sake of it. Falling off your bike because you’ve ridden through injury isn’t big or clever.

Pain is not a shared experience and few will care how hard you worked to ride those miles. Trust me, your colleagues and family will thank me.