Gallery: Michael Valgren's Argon 18 Gallium Pro

With a victory at the Tour of Denmark and second at Amstel Gold in 2016, Michael Valgren finds himself on a new team for 2017. Trading the neon yellow of Tinkoff for the baby blue of Astana, Valgren now has the Classics and a third Tour de France in his sights this year.
Tackling the rough roads of Adelaide, the 24-year-old Dane opted for Argon 18’s lightweight Gallium Pro frame in a size Medium. With Astana continuing its relationship with FSA, Valgren’s bike was kitted head to toe with the component brand's bars, stem, cranks and brakes.
Noticeably missing was FSA’s K-Force WE groupset, however, as we recently reported it’s not quite ready for the rigours of World Tour Racing just yet. Instead, Valgren is using Shimano’s tried and true Dura-Ace 9070 Di2.
For the Santos Tour Down Under, Valgren was riding Vision's Merton 55 tubular wheelset, but Astana has just announced the team will continue its relationship with French wheel brand Corima for the 2017 season. Astana was also the only team running Schwalbe rubber and Valgren was rolling on 25c Pro One HT tubulars.
With an 11-28t Ultegra Cassette at the back, Valgren was riding 53-39t chainrings and 172.5 FSA K-Force Light cranks.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro
- Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro
- Headset: FSA No 37
- Stem: FSA OS series stem, 130mm, -17-degree
- Handlebar: FSA Energy, 420mm
- Front brake: FSA SLK Caliper
- Rear brake: FSA SLK Caliper
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
- Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed
- Crankset: FSA K-Force Light, 53-39
- Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max Carbon
- Wheelset: Vision Metron 40
- Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One HT
- Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo CPC Airing
- Seatpost: FSA K-Force
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.79m / 5ft 9in
- Rider's weight: 71kg / 156lbs
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 765mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 750mm