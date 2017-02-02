Gallery: Michael Valgren's Argon 18 Gallium Pro

With a victory at the Tour of Denmark and second at Amstel Gold in 2016, Michael Valgren finds himself on a new team for 2017. Trading the neon yellow of Tinkoff for the baby blue of Astana, Valgren now has the Classics and a third Tour de France in his sights this year.

Tackling the rough roads of Adelaide, the 24-year-old Dane opted for Argon 18’s lightweight Gallium Pro frame in a size Medium. With Astana continuing its relationship with FSA, Valgren’s bike was kitted head to toe with the component brand's bars, stem, cranks and brakes.

Noticeably missing was FSA’s K-Force WE groupset, however, as we recently reported it’s not quite ready for the rigours of World Tour Racing just yet. Instead, Valgren is using Shimano’s tried and true Dura-Ace 9070 Di2.

Valgren's bike was equipped with FSA K-Force Light cranks and 53-39t chainrings

For the Santos Tour Down Under, Valgren was riding Vision's Merton 55 tubular wheelset, but Astana has just announced the team will continue its relationship with French wheel brand Corima for the 2017 season. Astana was also the only team running Schwalbe rubber and Valgren was rolling on 25c Pro One HT tubulars.

With an 11-28t Ultegra Cassette at the back, Valgren was riding 53-39t chainrings and 172.5 FSA K-Force Light cranks.

Complete bike specifications

Fork : Argon 18 Gallium Pro

FSA No 37 Stem: FSA OS series stem, 130mm, -17-degree

FSA Energy, 420mm Front brake: FSA SLK Caliper

FSA SLK Caliper Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed

FSA K-Force Light, 53-39 Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max Carbon

Vision Metron 40 Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One HT

Prologo Nago Evo CPC Airing Seatpost: FSA K-Force

