Gallery: Peter Sagan's custom Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc

Following last season’s famous rainbow painted Specialized Tarmac and Venge at Tinkoff, Peter Sagan continues his custom bike trend with his new team, Bora-Hansgrohe. However, while the Venge ViAS disc brings buckets of aerodynamic advantages, and certainly looks the part, the complete bike tips the scales at a whopping 8.46 kilogrammes without a computer or bidons.

With the UCI minimum weight limit at 6.8kg, it is rare to see a WorldTour bike anywhere near 8kg, let alone above the figure. Although the hydraulic disc brakes account for some of the excess weight, the caliper brake version of Sagan’s Venge still comes in at 8.01kg and Sagan is open-minded about which bike he will race on.

The pearlescent paint on the frame is combined with flashes of the turquoise team colours of Bora-Hansgrohe on the inside of the stays and forks, black and gold decals throughout the frame, and contrasting gum-wall tyres. Raw carbon finish on the Roval wheels and S-Works finishing kit complete a standout bike for the WorldTour’s standout rider.

Sagan runs a Shimano Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette

Following the delayed deliveries of Shimano’s new Dura-Ace 9100 series groupset, Sagan’s machine is equipped with the previous incarnation of the electronic groupset. The drivetrain is made up of 53-39 chainrings and a Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette.

The hydraulic disc brakes are Shimano’s R785 series and feature a 160mm rotor on the front wheel, 140mm on the rear wheel with both wheels paired using thru-axles. Following Fran Ventoso’s injury at Paris-Roubaix last year, the UCI banned disc brakes in racing following a safety review. However, the new discs with rounded edges were approved for racing by the UCI late last year and we are likely to see at least some WorldTour riders racing on disc brakes in the coming weeks.

The aerodynamic Venge ViAS frameset is complemented with Specialized’s S-Works Aerofly handlebars, Roval CLX 64 disc wheels and S-Works Romin Evo saddle.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc, size 56

: Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc, size 56 Fork : Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc fork

: Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS disc fork Stem : Venge ViAS aero stem, 150mm

: Venge ViAS aero stem, 150mm Handlebar : S-Works Aerofly carbon

: S-Works Aerofly carbon Front brake : Shimano R-785 disc, 160mm rotor

: Shimano R-785 disc, 160mm rotor Rear brake : Shimano R-785 disc, 140mm rotor

: Shimano R-785 disc, 140mm rotor Front derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Rear derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cassette : Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T Chain : Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed Crankset : Shimano Dura-Ace, 172.5mm, 53/39T

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 172.5mm, 53/39T Pedals : Shimano Dura-Ace

: Shimano Dura-Ace Wheelset : Roval CLX 64mm

: Roval CLX 64mm Tyres : S-Works Turbo Cotton 26mm

: S-Works Turbo Cotton 26mm Saddle : S-Works Romin Evo

: S-Works Romin Evo Seatpost : Specialized Venge, FACT carbon

: Specialized Venge, FACT carbon Bottle cages: Tacx Deva carbon

Critical measurements

Rider's height : 1.84m

: 1.84m Rider's weight : 73kg

: 73kg Saddle height from bottom bracket : 760mm

: 760mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar : 740mm

: 740mm Total bicycle weight: 8.46kg

