Quiz: energy drink or tri bike?

Let’s see if you can tell these 10 apart…

What do triathlon bikes and fizzy caffeinated drinks have in common? Very similar names, for one thing. The marketing teams seem to favour dynamic, thrusting monikers that hint at potency, brute speed and a bit of mysticism. It’s a heady mix.

As anyone who’s embarked on a lengthy road trip recently will attest, there’s a huge variety of energy drinks for sale at your local convenience store. They usually come in a rainbow of colours, have looks only a mother could love and carry dubious claims implying they’ll make you fly. So not that different from tri bikes, then.

We’ve rounded up a bunch of each to test your knowledge, and test our theory that they’re basically the same thing. Let us know in the comments how you got on!

Jamie Beach

Deputy Editor, UK
Jamie's been addicted to bikes from the moment his stabilisers came off. Earliest cycling memory is the chipboard-ramp-on-bricks, but happiest one is bombing down a Mallorcan mountain pass that seemed it might never end. Always on the hunt for the perfect rain jacket, a keen collector of hats.
  • Discipline: Road, gravel
  • Preferred Terrain: Big mountains with long climbs, equally long and fast descents, the chance to get above the treeline.
  • Current Bikes: Genesis Croix de Fer, Kona Cindercone
  • Dream Bike: BMC TeamMachine SLR01
  • Beer of Choice: Augustiner
  • Location: Bath, Somerset, UK

