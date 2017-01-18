Gallery: Richie Porte’s BMC Teammachine SLR01

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com
After an unlucky 2016 season, Richie Porte returns to racing at the Tour Down Under with five months of rest under his belt. Porte’s last race was the Olympic road race in Rio, in which the Australian crashed with 35 kilometres to go and ruled himself out of the time trial. The WorldTour opener sees Porte in excellent shape, leading to a victory of stage two on the Paracombe climb in Adelaide.
Porte rides a 48cm frame and the smaller sized components continue with 170mm Dura-Ace cranks and a 110mm 3T stem. The BMC team continues to use the Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupsets, including shifting, brakes, pedals and wheels. It is likely we will see the team update to the latest Dura-Ace 9150 in the coming months. Whilst Porte opts for shorter cranks than standard, the BMC is equipped with a more common combination of 53-39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette.
A compact cockpit consists of a 3T stem, 380mm wide handlebars and Corius Pro bar tape, and the Italian trend continues with a Fizik Arione saddle and 25mm Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01, size 48
- Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR
- Stem: 3T ARX, 110mm, -6 degrees
- Handlebar: 3T Rotundo Team, 380mm wide
- Tape: 3T Corius Pro
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 170mm
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm
- Saddle: Fizik Arione
- Seatpost: BMC Teammachine SLR01
- Bottle cages: Elite Pase
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.72m
- Rider's weight: 62kg
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 685mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 650mm
- Head tube length: 108mm
- Top tube length (effective): 520mm
- Total bicycle weight: 7.14kg
