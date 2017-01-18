Gallery: Richie Porte’s BMC Teammachine SLR01

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com

After an unlucky 2016 season, Richie Porte returns to racing at the Tour Down Under with five months of rest under his belt. Porte’s last race was the Olympic road race in Rio, in which the Australian crashed with 35 kilometres to go and ruled himself out of the time trial. The WorldTour opener sees Porte in excellent shape, leading to a victory of stage two on the Paracombe climb in Adelaide.

Porte rides a 48cm frame and the smaller sized components continue with 170mm Dura-Ace cranks and a 110mm 3T stem. The BMC team continues to use the Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupsets, including shifting, brakes, pedals and wheels. It is likely we will see the team update to the latest Dura-Ace 9150 in the coming months. Whilst Porte opts for shorter cranks than standard, the BMC is equipped with a more common combination of 53-39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette.

A compact cockpit consists of a 3T stem, 380mm wide handlebars and Corius Pro bar tape, and the Italian trend continues with a Fizik Arione saddle and 25mm Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : BMC Teammachine SLR01, size 48

: BMC Teammachine SLR01, size 48 Fork : BMC Teammachine SLR

: BMC Teammachine SLR Stem : 3T ARX, 110mm, -6 degrees

: 3T ARX, 110mm, -6 degrees Handlebar : 3T Rotundo Team, 380mm wide

: 3T Rotundo Team, 380mm wide Tape : 3T Corius Pro

: 3T Corius Pro Front brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Rear brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Brake/shift levers : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Front derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Rear derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cassette : Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T Chain : Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed Crankset : Shimano Dura-Ace, 170mm

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 170mm Pedals : Shimano Dura-Ace

: Shimano Dura-Ace Wheelset : Shimano Dura-Ace C35

: Shimano Dura-Ace C35 Tyres : Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm

: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm Saddle : Fizik Arione

: Fizik Arione Seatpost : BMC Teammachine SLR01

: BMC Teammachine SLR01 Bottle cages: Elite Pase

Critical measurements

Rider's height : 1.72m

: 1.72m Rider's weight : 62kg

: 62kg Saddle height from bottom bracket : 685mm

: 685mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar : 650mm

: 650mm Head tube length : 108mm

: 108mm Top tube length (effective) : 520mm

: 520mm Total bicycle weight: 7.14kg

Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of Richie Porte’s bike.