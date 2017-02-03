Gallery: Robert Gesink's Bianchi Oltre XR4

Dutchman Robert Gesink started his 2017 season in Australia, taking eighth in the GC at the Santos Tour Down Under and 11th place at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Standing 6ft 2in / 1.89m tall, Gesink’s Bianchi Oltre XR4 frame is size 59 and is painted in the brand's trademark celeste green. Part of a continued evolution, the Oltre frames are designed around aerodynamics and the XR4 features a recessed fork crown and oversized aero tube shapes.

LottoNL-Jumbo is the only team on the World Tour currently running Pioneer power meters. The system utilises strain gauges on both sides of the cranks and measures separate left and right force direction, recording power at 12 points every revolution or every 30 degrees. Even still, it appears Gesink runs a Garmin computer in lieu of the Pioneer headunit.

Gesink is running a Pioneer power meter and 53-39t chainrings

Despite the team’s close relationship with Shimano, who provide them with kit, shoes and helmets (though Lazer), Gesink is still running the older Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 transmission, with a 53-39t front 11-28t rear gearing combo.

Claimed to be the stiffest and most aero handlebar and stem combo on the market, Gesink is also running the new Vision Metron 5D integrated bar with the celeste bar tape stopping just short of the tops.

Shimano also provides the rolling stock for the LottoNL-Jumbo team and Gesink opted for the C-50s with 25c Vittoria Corsa tubulars.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Bianchi Oltre XR4

Fork: Bianchi Full Carbon Aero

Headset: FSA

Stem: Vision Metron 5D Integrated Aero bar/stem, 130mm, -6 degrees

Handlebar: Vision Metron 5D Integrated Aero bar/stem, 420mm

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9010 direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9010 direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Wheelset: Shimano C-50

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Tubular 25c

Saddle: San Marco Aspide Carbon FX

Seatpost: Bianchi Oltre Full Carbon Aero

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements