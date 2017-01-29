Gallery: Simon Geschke’s Giant TCR

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com.

Simon Geschke lines up for the first WorldTour race of 2017 with the newly branded Team Sunweb, formerly Giant-Alpecin. Although the title sponsor has changed, the team is still equipped with the Taiwanese brand’s frames and Shimano components.

Similarly to most of the WorldTour teams, Team Sunweb arrived at the Tour Down Under without the latest Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, the 9100 series. Although the groupset was launched at last year’s Tour de France, not a single WorldTour team has the full complement of the groupset. As a result, Team Sunweb’s 2017 team bikes are equipped with the older, but more than capable Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupset.

The bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a Pioneer power meter

Along with the Dura-Ace groupset, Geschke’s bike rolls on Dura-Ace C50 wheels partnered with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres. A Giant branded computer, which draws a remarkable resemblance to the Bryton Rider 530, accompanies the in-house finishing kit also from Giant.

Complete bike specifications

: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0, size small Fork : Giant Advanced SL

: Giant Contact SL, 120mm Handlebar : Giant Contact SLR, 400mm

: Giant Contact Front brake : Shimano Dura-Ace

: Shimano Dura-Ace Brake/shift levers : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Rear derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed, 11-28 Chain : Shimano Dura-Ace

: Shimano Dura-Ace (172.5mm) 53-39 tooth with Pioneer power meter Pedals : Shimano Dura-Ace

: Shimano Dura-Ace C50 Tyres : Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm

: Giant Contact SLR Forward Seatpost : Integrated

Critical measurements

Rider's height : 1.70m

: 1.70m Rider's weight : 64kg

: 64kg Saddle height from bottom bracket : 715mm

: 715mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar : 690mm

: 690mm Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg

