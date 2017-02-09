Gallery: Tiago Machado’s Canyon Aeroad CF SLX

Team Katusha has certainly changed its make up for the upcoming season. A Swiss registration, a new joint-title sponsor in Alpecin and the arrival of individual time trial World Champion Tony Martin gives the team a fresh new look.
While these aspects of the team have changed, the bikes remain much the same from last year’s season.
Tiago Machado rides the Canyon Aeroad CF SLX with a combination of Zipp Firecrest 303 wheels, a SRAM Red eTap groupset and Selle Italia saddle and handlebar tape.
The finishing kit is Canyon’s in-house design made up of a S27 Aero VCLS carbon seatpost and an integrated handlebar and stem combination, the H11 Aerocockpit.
The Zipp wheels are paired with Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres, with the professional peloton issue electrical tape to prevent any unwanted valve rattle.
Although the SRAM groupset provides wireless shifting, Team Katusha-Alpecin is riding a Di2 focussed frameset with the internal cable routing holes bunged up at the rear dropout.
With SRAM not manufacturing any direct-mount brakes, the bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount brakes.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX, size XS
- Fork: Canyon Aeroblade SLX
- Headset: Canyon Acros
- Cockpit: Canyon H11 Aerocockpit CF, 390mm wide, 90mm stem
- Tape: Selle Italia Smootape Gran Fondo
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap
- Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
- Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
- Cassette: SRAM Red
- Chain: SRAM Red 11-speed
- Crankset: SRAM Red, 172.5mm, 53-39T with Quarq power meter
- Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max carbon
- Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest
- Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
- Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
- Seatpost: Canyon S27 Aero VCLS carbon
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.78m / 5ft 8in
- Rider's weight: 63kg / 139lb
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 705mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 670mm
- Head tube length: 110mm
- Top tube length (effective): 528mm
- Total bicycle weight: 7.17kg / 15.8lb
Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of the bike.