Tour Down Under 2017 news and bike galleries

The Santos Tour Down Under is Australia's first WorldTour cycling event and the start of the international racing season, with many of the world's biggest names getting an early gauge of their form.

Being the first race of the year, it's also the first chance we get to see the latest gear that the world's best riders will be racing on over the season. Sometimes, however, it serves as a last hurrah for last year's kit before it's sold off to friends, family and the public once the racing has finished

For 2017, the Adelaide-based stage race will run from the 15–22 January.

This page is where you can find out all the latest news, pro-bike features, photo galleries and interviews from the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under.

