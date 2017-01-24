Elite already had some of the most accurate, pro racer-proof trainers in its line-up, but its new Drivo brings a whole new level of lab-quality data and accuracy directly into your home.

It’s a heavy beast to haul around, but with the cassette already fitted and just the front T-bar leg to swivel around, you’re good to go straight from the box. We also found the pre-calibrated wattage reading to be absolutely bang on the money when we cross-checked with Stages cranks.

Elite’s training and virtual ride software gives laboratory-quality information for you or your coach to work with

This accuracy comes from the Drivo’s multiple sensors, which combine with built in — or optional strap-on — cadence sensing to allow for analysis of your complete pedal stroke, for a nominal upgrade fee.

It spins smoothly, its 2200W maximum resistance will cope with any sprint and it will also still deliver 950 watts of resistance at 20kph to simulate 25 percent gradients. The three-point stance can wobble if you get really wild, and though the big plastic Star Wars AT-AT-style casing stops roaming pets and toddlers getting mangled by moving parts, you will need to be careful with your bike and chain to keep it looking clean.

While it’s fine with third-party software, Elite’s own myETraining software and apps need patience to set up and decipher, although the data and range of virtual rides, tests and simulations is amazing once you start seeing the matrix.

We had a bit of trouble syncing elements of the myETtraining app between phones/tablets/PCs and deciphering some of the data. But once you’ve got the hang of it, Elite’s training and virtual ride software gives laboratory-quality information for you or your coach to work with.

Noise level @200W: 71dB

Elite 2017 Drivo trainer and Quick-Motion rollers

The Elite Kura

Elite’s other new trainer — the Kura — delivers similarly extremely accurate wattage data and its powerful fluid brake also works when unplugged. But there’s no FE-C interactivity, so while it will connect with Zwift, it’s you rather than the app that controls how hard you work.

This article was originally published in Cycling Plus magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.