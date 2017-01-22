Back to Road Reviews
review

Mason Bokeh Force review£3,100.00

It can take 650 and 700C wheels, but is there more to this Masonic all-roader?

BikeRadar score5/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

Mason Progressive Cycles is always keen to emphasise the ‘Progressive’ bit in its name and this new ‘FastFar’ frame harnesses the latest trends to bend the road/off-road rules in search of new horizons.

Our Bokeh test bike comes with 650x50mm semi-knobbly Panaracer tyres on Hunt’s new Four Season Gravel Disc wheels, but it will also take 700x41C wheels/tyres. You can buy built-up Bokehs with 11-speed Shimano Ultegra or 105 and 700x35 tyres, as well as two models with 650x50B rubber and 1x11 SRAM Rival or Force. We felt the Force…

But there’s a lot more to the £1,150 hand-built Italian frame than just fat tyres. The Italian-made Mason-exclusive ‘Parallax’ carbon fork looks stout with its 12mm thru-axle, flat disc brake mount, rack, guard and dynamo fixtures but it still only weighs 465g. It blends into a tapered head-tube that’s kept short for a racy feel and at 1,700g the frame is one of the lightest here.

Swapping to 700C tyres/wheels fully unleashes the power transfer of the big down-tube and bottom bracket

The big D-section down-tube, oversized bottom bracket and ‘BoatTail’ seatstays are custom made by Dedacciai, while the down-curved chainstays and 142mm rear dropouts are Reynolds. Mason’s investment in expensive new tooling is rewarded with increased head-tube and bottom bracket weld areas, reduced chain slap and improved rear-end comfort. ‘MultiPort’ plugs configure the smoothly aligned internal control routing for any transmission including Di2. The separate rack and mudguard mounts are hidden in the stays and the seatclamp is a very neat double-banded design.

The tubeless-ready Hunt wheels, with a 20mm internal width, are accompanied by slick kit that includes an own-brand carbon seatpost. The 1x11 SRAM Force transmission gives a similar range to a 2x11 set up but in a lighter, cleaner package with a more secure chain. The Deda bar provided comfortable aero tops, the stem is a sculpted beauty and the custom Fabric Scoop saddle is colour-matched to the frame highlights.

The big 650B tyres lose roughly a gear of rolling speed on smooth tarmac and take some accelerating too. The road doesn’t have to be rough for things to equalise, though, and as soon as gravel becomes rocks and ruts the Mason motors away from the other bikes on test with 700C wheels. Increased control, reduced puncture panic and a far smoother ride leaves you fresher so the 650 bonus becomes bigger the more you ride.

Swapping to 700C tyres/wheels fully unleashes the power transfer of the big down-tube and bottom bracket and with 28mm slicks the Bokeh is close to road bike speed. Stick with grippy 35s and the purposeful yet controlled 71.5-degree short head-tube makes it a resolute all-weather, all-surface warrior that’ll commute or cross continents with equal confidence.

While not quite as smooth as the Spa Cycles Elan and Shand Stooshie, Mason’s custom tubing investment and holistic component approach delivers a shock-shrugging ride that’s as cultured as the more ‘exotic’ materials here. And depending on the wheel choice, you’ll also find the Bokeh fast and engaging whether chasing the chain gang or charging through the woods, cementing its status as the ultimate all-rounder and a very rare five out of five.

This article was originally published in Cycling Plus magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Guy Kesteven

Freelance Writer, UK
Guy started filling his brain with cycle stats and steaming up bike shop windows back in 1980. He worked the other side of those windows from '89 while getting a degree in “describing broken things covered in mud" (archaeology). Dug historical holes in the ground through the early '90s, then became a pro bike tester in '97. Guy has ridden thousands of bikes and even more components the world over since then and can remember them all in vivid, haunting detail. Can't remember where the car keys are, though.
  • Age: 44
  • Height: 180cm / 5' 11"
  • Weight: 68kg / 150lb
  • Waist: 76cm / 30in
  • Chest: 91cm / 36in
  • Discipline: Strict sadomasochist
  • Preferred Terrain: Technical off-piste singletrack and twisted back roads. Up, down, along — so long as it's faster tfhan the last time he did it he's happy.
  • Current Bikes: An ever changing herd of test machines from Tri bikes to fat bikes and everything in between.
  • Dream Bike: His Nicolai Helius AM custom tandem
  • Beer of Choice: Theakston's Old Peculier (not Peculiar)
  • Location: Yorkshire, UK

Deals

Specification

Name:
Bokeh Force
Built by:
Mason
Price:
£3,100.00
More
Available Sizes50cm 52cm 54cm 56cm 58cm 60cm
Bottom BracketSRAM GXP
BrakesSRAM Force 160mm CLX rotors
CassetteSRAM Force 10-42T
ChainSRAM Force
CranksSRAM Force 42T 172.5mm
ForkMason Parallax
Fork Offset5
Frame MaterialDedacciai custom shaped, triple-butted 7000 series alloy
Front DerailleurSRAM Force
Front TyrePanaracer Comet Hardpack 650x50mm
Front Wheel Weight1650
HandlebarDeda RHM01 40cm
Head Angle71.5
Headset TypeDeda HSS
Rear DerailleurSRAM Force
Rear TyrePanaracer Comet Hardpack 650x50mm
Rear Wheel Weight2050
SaddleFabric Scoop Bokeh
Seat Angle73
SeatpostMason carbon 27.2mm
ShiftersSRAM Force
StemDeda Superzero 110mm
Trail6.9
Weight (kg)9.21
WheelsetMason X Hunt 650B Adventure Sport
Bottom Bracket Height (cm)27.5
Chainstays (cm)43.5
Seat Tube (cm)54
Standover Height (cm)80
Top Tube (cm)55
Wheelbase (cm)103
Frame size tested54cm

BikeRadar ratings

5
Exceptional: a genuine class leader
4
Very good: one of the best you can buy
3
Good: it'll do the job well
2.5
Average
2
Below average: flawed in some way
1
Poor: simply put, don't bother
0
Dangerous, stupid or both

Deals

Related Articles

Back to top