Back to Road Reviews
review

Ridgeback Voyage review£850.00

Does this classic steel tourer offer the voyage of a lifetime?

BikeRadar score3.5/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

Ridgeback’s Voyage is every inch the classic touring bike, from its chromoly steel frame and rear rack to its triple chainset and… wait for it… cantilever brakes. Blimey, first time we’ve seen them for a while, and while they look passé, fitting them does allow Ridgeback to kit out a bike based around Shimano Sora, with mudguards, pump and a rear rack, while still hitting a low price.

In many ways the Ridgeback is a step back in time, but there have been subtle changes from the bikes of yore. Thirty years ago steel tourers would have been made in their tens of thousands in Britain, and these would have been lugged and with horizontal top-tubes. Now we have neatly-TIG-welded-in-Taiwan tourers like this, complete with a skinny steel curved fork. Even the tubing — Reynolds 520 — is made in Taiwan under licence from Reynolds in the UK.

In spite of its comparatively narrow tyres and lack of any gravel-riding heritage, the Voyage proved surprisingly impressive on gravel and unsurfaced tracks

The bike’s touring intentions are clear from the get-go. The Shimano 48/36/26 triple chainset and 11-34 cassette will help you voyage over vertiginous landscapes even when your panniers are full to bursting, with the 26x34 pairing limiting the time you’ll spend straining up hills. You may not use it very often, but when you do need that granny gear both you and your knees will appreciate it big time. Meanwhile, the 48x11 top is a bigger gear than a 50x12, so you won’t be left wanting when you want to get up to speed.

The touring-friendly geometry takes in a long wheelbase, long chainstays and a shallow head angle. The head-tube isn’t overly tall, a stack of spacers helping you to get the correct position, which makes the bike very stable and the handling leisurely. All of these qualities come into their own for any non-speed-orientated riding, whether commuting, shopping, leisure riding or days or weekends away. The spacer stack also means that you can lower the bar, if you want to get a bit more head down, though the bike’s weight will limit all-out speed.

In spite of its comparatively narrow tyres, the Voyage proved impressive on gravel
In spite of its comparatively narrow tyres, the Voyage proved impressive on gravel

In spite of its comparatively narrow tyres and lack of any gravel-riding heritage, the Voyage proved surprisingly impressive on gravel and unsurfaced tracks, which shows the soundness of the design in the first place. It also coped with Bristol’s occasional cobbles better and more comfortably than we expected.

However, there are a few downsides. Compared with even quite modest cable discs, the Tektro Oryx cantis just couldn’t cut the mustard. They were ‘okay’, nothing more, lacking the stopping power of discs and most modern caliper set ups. Prolonged descents will leave you with aching hands too. You can’t swap to calipers as there’s no mount on the rear brake bridge, but you could go for mini V-brakes, though there could be implications for mudguard clearance.

Another slight oddity are the Schrader valves, hen’s-teeth-rare with us, but common all over the world. You could convert to Presta, using a grommet to fill the slightly larger hole in the rim.

The Venn diagram for the Voyage would easily take in commuting, leisure riding, club runs, audax and extended tours. Its low-key, old-school looks proved popular and it was a comfortable, enjoyable ride. It would have scored more but for the disappointing brakes, but the dearer Ridgeback Panorama offers both a higher-spec frame and disc brakes.

This article was originally published in Cycling Plus magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Simon Withers

Production Editor, Cycling Plus Magazine
Simon has been cycling for as long as he can remember, and more seriously since his time at university in the Dark Ages (the 1980s). This has taken in time trialling, duathlon and triathlon and he has toured extensively in Asia and Australasia, including riding solo 2900km from Cairns to Melbourne. He now mainly rides as a long-distance commuter and leisure/fitness rider. He has been testing bikes and working for Cycling Plus in various capacities for nearly 20 years.
  • Age: 52
  • Height: 175cm / 5'9
  • Weight: 75kg /165lb
  • Waist: 33in
  • Discipline: Road, touring, commuting
  • Current Bikes: Rose SL3000, Hewitt steel tourer
  • Beer of Choice: Samuel Adams Boston Lager
  • Location: Bath, UK

Deals

Specification

Name:
Voyage
Built by:
Ridgeback Bicycles
Price:
£850.00
More
Available SizesXS S M L XL
Bottom BracketShimano BB-UN55
BrakesTektro Oryx cantilevers
CassetteShimano HG300 11-34
ChainShimano
CranksShimano 3010 175mm, 48/36/26
ForkChromoly
Fork Offset4
Frame MaterialReynolds 520 chromoly
Front DerailleurShimano Sora
Front TyreContinental Contact 700x32mm
Front Wheel Weight1650
HandlebarRidgeback alloy 42cm
Head Angle71.5
Headset TypeFPD Dozer
Rear DerailleurShimano Deore
Rear TyreContinental Contact 700x32mm
Rear Wheel Weight2310
SaddleRidgeback
Seat Angle74
SeatpostAlloy 27.2mm
ShiftersShimano Sora
StemRidgeback 100mm
Trail7.4
Weight (kg)13.48
WheelsetAlex Ace-19 rims, 36 spoke, Shimano T3000 hubs
Bottom Bracket Height (cm)27
Chainstays (cm)45
Seat Tube (cm)50.5
Standover Height (cm)81
Top Tube (cm)56
Wheelbase (cm)105
Frame size testedM

BikeRadar ratings

5
Exceptional: a genuine class leader
4
Very good: one of the best you can buy
3
Good: it'll do the job well
2.5
Average
2
Below average: flawed in some way
1
Poor: simply put, don't bother
0
Dangerous, stupid or both

Deals

Related Articles

Back to top