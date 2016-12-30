Back to Shoes Reviews
review

Quoc Pham Night review£219.00

Lacy, racy road shoes

BikeRadar score4/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

What goes around comes around, they say. So after Velcro, BOA, other dials, ratchets and straps, a number of high-end road cycling shoes are returning to the oldest of old-school retention system: laces. And Specialized’s Sub 6s and Giro’s Empire have now been joined by the newer, more niche company Quoc Pham, with its first performance footwear the Quoc Pham Night.

At 528g per pair the Nights are a bit heavier than the Sub 6s and Empires, but if you can tell the difference while you’re riding you’re a better judge than us. They’re still decently light and the carbon fibre soles are stiff, though with quite minimal toe and heel bumpers you’ll need to take care to stop them getting scratched.

The combination of the microfibre upper, breathable microfibre lining and laces is a comfortable one

Toe vents and vents at the front of the sole (or ‘thermodynamic ventilation’ in Quocspeak) keep them reasonably airy, but where these score highly is in their balance of stiffness and comfort. There are no hot spots and no pinching, though the laces mean these take a fraction longer to do up and take off than some straps or dial systems — but we’re talking a few seconds here. And the laces shouldn’t get caught in your chain either, as the Nights feature an elasticated strap across the eyelets under which you fasten the ends of the laces.

The combination of the microfibre upper, breathable microfibre lining and laces is a comfortable one. The microfibre is supportive and the laces allow you a high degree of adjustability, which means these are suitable for a wide variety of foot shapes (Quoc Pham also offers a 14-day return policy so you can try them on at home).

If white isn’t your thing, fear not: Quoc Pham’s Night shoes are also available in black, pink and — for a small extra charge — black ‘bovine’ leather.

Want to cut a stylish swathe through the peloton or on a club run? Then lace up the Nights and ride…

This article was originally published in Cycling Plus magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Simon Withers

Production Editor, Cycling Plus Magazine
Simon has been cycling for as long as he can remember, and more seriously since his time at university in the Dark Ages (the 1980s). This has taken in time trialling, duathlon and triathlon and he has toured extensively in Asia and Australasia, including riding solo 2900km from Cairns to Melbourne. He now mainly rides as a long-distance commuter and leisure/fitness rider. He has been testing bikes and working for Cycling Plus in various capacities for nearly 20 years.
  • Age: 52
  • Height: 175cm / 5'9
  • Weight: 75kg /165lb
  • Waist: 33in
  • Discipline: Road, touring, commuting
  • Current Bikes: Rose SL3000, Hewitt steel tourer
  • Beer of Choice: Samuel Adams Boston Lager
  • Location: Bath, UK

Deals

Specification

Name:
Night
Built by:
Quoc Pham
Price:
£219.00
More
Shoe TypeRoad
Shoe ClosureLaces
Sole TypeMarbled carbon-fibre composite
Uppers MaterialMicrofibre

BikeRadar ratings

5
Exceptional: a genuine class leader
4
Very good: one of the best you can buy
3
Good: it'll do the job well
2.5
Average
2
Below average: flawed in some way
1
Poor: simply put, don't bother
0
Dangerous, stupid or both

Deals

Related Articles

Back to top