Hammer Nutrition's Fully Charged Pre-Exercise Ignitor dietary supplement makes some big claims. It's here to perk you up, make you ride faster, leave you feeling fresher and make you taller. That last one isn't true, but with all those other benefits I was a bit dubious.

Mix one scoop to 6-8oz of water 15-30 minutes before exercising. There are 30 servings in a container

Hammer Nutrition Fully Charged: the claims

Helps increase energy and endurance

Aids in reducing fatigue

Promotes mental alertness

Helps alleviate muscle soreness

Using Hammer Nutrition Fully Charged

I'm typically not one for energy drinks and exercise supplements, I love real food and fall more into the Eddy Merckx camp of: "Ride lots." With that skepticism in mind, I was truly surprised the first few times I tried Hammer's Fully Charged.

A bit of backstory: I was getting ready for a 5-day stage race in Cuba and riding a lot. All sorts of rides: road, gravel, mountain, long rides, short rides, super quick lunch burners, and everything in between. I know from past experience that after four or five days of hard efforts my legs tend to feel pretty wooden and have no snap.

My pre-ride routine consisted of drinking 8oz of water mixed with Fully Charged, then getting kitted up and checking over my bike of the day before heading out. So basically I followed Hammer's serving suggestion and 15-30 minutes beforehand recommendation.

I found the Tart Cherry taste just okay. It's not a flavor I'd seek out, but it's also not a real detriment when drinking only 6-8oz of mix. The flavor comes from the tart cherry extract, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as an anti-oxident. Hammer's Loren Mason-Gere notes on the tart cherry's benefits: "Both of these help with the efficacy of the product and enhance recovery. It also happens to have a nice flavor, which allowed us to skip adding other ingredients simply to adjust flavor profile." That said, he also mentioned: "may seek additional flavor options in the future, but at this point we don’t see a need."

Riding fully charged

On the bike at first I noticed if I was just cruising and not engaged in either trying to dodge trees and rocks or chugging up endless gradients, my head felt a bit buzzy and scattered, like I couldn't concentrate fully. It was also noticeable if I was waiting on someone. But once immersed in a little bit of action (read: getting my heart rate up) it was completely unnoticeable.

What wasn't unnoticeable however was how my legs felt. It was like they hadn't been ridden into mush the previous days. It was a bit like a newfound fountain of youth and power. The beginning of rides were met with less warming up and getting into the flow. It was a bit odd to be flying by sections that I normally just spin past while getting into the groove. I actually remarked to some of my friends how foreign it felt to not have hollow legs and no power after riding so much.

When speaking with Mason-Gere, he mentioned that one of Hammer's sponsored riders described Fully Charged as a: "total effing game changer." I'd tend to agree with that if your piling the miles on day after day. Hammer ran out of its initial (projected) three month stock in two weeks. It's an aptly named product because it really does make you feel fully charged.