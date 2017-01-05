105-year-old Frenchman sets new Hour record

Originally published on Cyclingnews

Professional riders in recent years have been stretching their careers into their 40s. Jens Voigt, who recently rode 27 hours for charity, retired before his 43rd birthday. Chris Horner was still racing last year at 44, Davide Rebellin is still racing at 45 and British rider Malcom Elliott raced through age 50. But none of those pros has anything on Robert Marchand when it comes to longevity.

Marchand set the new world record at the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

On Wednesday, the 105-year-old Frenchman set a world record in the 105+ age group – created especially for him – by riding 22.547km in one hour. Marchand thrilled a crowd at the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines with his new record, but it's not Marchand's first; he also set the record for the 100+ age category when he covered 26.927km three years ago.

Marchand gets the thumbs up during his attempt – he's ahead of schedule

The former firefighter, who subsists on his pension in a small flat outside of of Paris, said he could have gone further than the 92 laps, but he missed a crucial timing board.

Robert Marchand reacts after setting a new world record in Paris

"I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left," Marchand told the Associated Press after his effort. "Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time. I'm now waiting for a rival."

Marchand rode a white Origine Axxome 350 to his new world record, equipped with Shimano Ultegra brakes and drivetrain, Mavic Cosmic wheels, a cadence sensor and toeclips.