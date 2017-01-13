news
Beer for recovery? Go à Bloc

New Dutch beer launches into Australia at Tour Down Under

Dutch cycling beer brand à Bloc is launching its à Bloc Superprestige beer in Australia during the Tour Down Under in Adelaide.

Aimed at riders, à Bloc is an unfiltered blonde beer (4.9%) that the company claims is naturally rich in proteins and vitamin B.

Aside from cycling branding, the company also claims that their added "Alpine minerals" make this a recovery beer of sorts.

In Australia, à Bloc recruited the local Cavalier Brewing to produce the beer for the country. The company's plan is to have the beer available at 150 bars and stores by the end of the year.

Does beer with 'Alpine minerals' make you recover faster? Or, should the question just be, how does this beer taste?
After beginning production in The Netherlands at the end of last year and debuting in the UK, à Bloc now has a crowdfunding effort on Symbid, with a goal of €250,000, to expand distribution globally.

You can check out the company at abloc.beer/en.

