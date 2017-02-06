BikeRadar Bargains: road wheel bonanza

As winter draws to a close, lots of sellers are making way for new summer stock, which makes this the perfect time of year to pick up a bargain set of wheels.

As well as some high-end carbon tastiness, we have some cheaper alloy options too — a perfect replacement to your go-fast wheels for the upcoming and wet spring months.

Superstar Elite 38 Ultra wheelset — £319.99 £219.99

These hoops from Superstar are among the best value for money out there

Superstar's road wheels have impressed us before and these hardy alloy wheels look like an ideal training option. With a reassuringly deep 38mm profile, the rims should hold up pretty well and spares are easy to find for Superstar's own Icon Ultra hubs.

Shimano Ultegra 6800 wheelset — £424.99 £247.99

If you want something posher from the Japanese component giant, you could do much worse than these Ultegra wheels at £247.99

CRC has a host of deals on its wheels and this entry-level set of Shimano hoops caught our eye.

Rolling on Shimano's legendary cup and cone hubs, and laced up with bladed spokes, these are a compelling buy with a £177 saving.

Zipp 202 Firecrest Carbon Clincher wheelset — £2,115 £1,375

The Zipp Firecrest 202 wheels are designed to be comfortable on and off road

The Zipp 202 Firecrest disc wheelset is a versatile, wide, semi-deep carbon option that is designed to be as comfortable on both off- and on-road excursions.

Weighing in at 1,530g (claimed), you can pick these 32mm deep wheels with a 33 percent discount from Tweeks.

Shimano Dura Ace WH-9000 C50 carbon clincher road wheelset — £1,499.98 £1,149

These Shimano Dura Ace hoops have been a staple in the peloton for years now

Do you need some semi-deep, fast wheels for your pew-pew speed machine? Do you have a little over a grand lying about? If so, these carbon beauties from Shimano are well worth your consideration.

At 50mm deep at their beefiest, these quick aero wheels are sure to lustify any road bike.

Shimano R501 wheelset — £149.99 £79.79

These budget wheels from Shimano are a staple of workshops throughout the land

Long a favourite spare stock item of bike shops across the country, these budget wheels from Shimano are even more appealing than ever with a healthy 46% discount from Ribble.