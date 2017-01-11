Cannondale-Drapac team to debut SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD disc bikes

Originally published on Cyclingnews

The Cannondale-Drapac team will use disc brakes on its bikes this year, the team confirmed to Cyclingnews. The American squad plans to have the whole team on the Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD disc bikes at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol in February and Strade Bianche on March 4.

The small bridge on the EVO Disc is there to add stiffness and is a completely different shape to the bridge found on the rim brake model

The UCI temporarily stopped allowing disc brakes in the pro peloton after a crash in Paris-Roubaix raised concerns over safety. But discs will be back in the WorldTour this season after new regulations that call for rounded edges on the disc rotors.

Cannondale riders have been seen using Shimano's flat mount hydraulic disc brakes ahead of Tour Down Under, but the normal Ice-Tech rotors they are riding do not conform to the UCI's new standards for rounded edges in races. The team said that Cannondale has ordered the rounded versions in anticipation of the upcoming debut in Spain.

Cannondale-Drapac also plans to ride the new bikes at Tuscany's Strade Bianche in March

Cannondale's SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod uses 160mm rotors with 100mm thru axel in the front, and quick release rear axle, but the variety of available systems, and the slow changes for those with thru-axles means that neutral support will be trickier this season than in the past.

Cyclingnews understands that neutral support companies such as Shimano, Mavic, Vittoria and SRAM have been working with the UCI to agree upon a limited selection of wheels and spare bikes. Support crews are set to carry additional bikes with two sizes equipped with several different pedal systems. We understand that 160mm rotors and 12mm thru-axle will be standard on the support bikes.