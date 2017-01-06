Canyon's Endurace AL Disc road bikes are the good news you've been waiting for

With 2017 now in full swing and most of us back to work, Canyon's decided to spread some January cheer with two new, very affordable road disc models in its range. The Canyon Endurace AL Disc models start at just £1,199 / €1,399 / AU$1,999 and still bring Shimano 105 or Ultegra with hydraulic disc brakes to the party.

Eagle-eyed readers will have already spotted how these differ from the carbon-framed road disc bikes that the German brand announced at the end of last year across its Ultimate, Aeroad and Endurace platforms: the new Canyon Endurace AL Disc 6.0 and 7.0 models come with alloy frames.

Both offer a more relaxed ride than can be found on the racier Ultimate and Aeroad models thanks to Canyon's Sport Geometry. This gives a more relaxed, upright ride due to a shorter top tube and longer head tube, along with a slightly longer fork.

They don't differ much from their carbon-framed Endurace Disc siblings either: there are 12mm thru-axles, flat mount disc brakes, clearance for wide tyres (TBC, but we'd guess it's at least the 33m found on the carbon-framed models), and fully internal cable routing. No mudguard mounts though.

There's a frameset-only option too

Frame weight on both models is a claimed 1,350g in size medium and as usual from Canyon it comes in a huge range of sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL. There's also a frameset-only model on offer weighing 1,750g (frame + forks), which is mechanical shifting only and comes in a paint job described as 'stealth ano'. It costs £599 / €699 / AU$TBC, and orders will start being shipped from the beginning of May.

Canyon Endurace AL Disc 6.0 specs and price

Canyon's Endurace AL Disc 6 looks like a mighty fine endurance road bike for beginners

So let's start with arguably the most interesting model here, the Canyon Endurace AL Disc 6.0, which is by a long way Canyon's most affordable road disc bike ever. It comes in two colourways, the obligatory stealth black/grey or a more interesting 'airtime blue'.

The good news is that the low price hasn't introduced compromises on spec; there's a full Shimano 105 groupset with hydraulic disc brakes and DT Swiss R24 wheels running on Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyres.

Finishing kit is an appetising mix of Canyon's house components, like the H17 Ergo AL handlebars, ErgoSpeed Gel bar tape and carbon fibre S23 VCLS seat post, and is finished with a Selle Italia Q-Bik Flow saddle. Complete bike weight is an impressive 8.8kg in size medium.

Pricing, as mentioned above, is £1,199 / €1,399 / AU$1,999 and the first deliveries will be shipped from early April.

Canyon Endurace AL Disc 7.0 specs and price

The Canyon Endurace AL Disc 7 offers Shimano Ultegra components for a little bit more money

Let's move onto its (slightly) more expensive sibling, the Canyon Endurace AL Disc 7.0. Again there's the usual stealth black/grey paint job for those who haven't yet tired of black bikes and a more vivid 'race red', which gets our vote.

Components move up to Shimano Ultegra level and the good news (for some) is that you get the more slimline Shimano RS685 brake levers fitted. These have a lower profile than the RS505 brake levers which the Endurace AL Disc 6.0 comes fitted with — some riders love the larger profile from an ergonomics point of view (especially those with larger hands), while others dislike them from an aesthetic perspective.

The rest of the finishing kit is almost identical to the cheaper Endurace AL Disc 6.0; same wheels, cockpit and seat post, but the saddle gets upgraded to a Fizik Ardea. Complete build weight is 8.5kg (size medium), which is 300g lighter than the 6.0 model.

Price is £1,499 / €1,699 / AU$2,499 and the first bikes will be shipped to customers at the beginning of April 2017.