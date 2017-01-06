news
By

Zwift for tots: the Fisher-Price Smart Cycle

$150 indoor bike for little kids is Bluetooth equipped

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, toymaker Fisher-Price launched a Bluetooth-equipped indoor bike for kids six and under. Dubbed the Think & Learn Smart Cycle, the tiny plastic spin bike works with educational game apps.

Just like a smart trainer for adults — but for about a tenth of the price — the Smart Cycle lets kids control the pace of their movement on the screen with the speed of their pedaling.

Fisher-Price launched a version of this 10 years ago, but that one had to be plugged into a TV, and a joystick was used to interact with games. Even in that version, kids could race against virtual competitors.

The Smart Cycle is due out this fall for $150, or about £120.

Ben Delaney

US Editor-in-Chief
Ben has been writing about bikes since 2000, covering everything from the Tour de France to Asian manufacturing to kids' bikes. The former editor-in-chief of VeloNews, he began racing in college while getting a journalism degree at the University of New Mexico. Based in the cycling-crazed city of Boulder, Colorado, with his wife and two kids, Ben enjoys riding most every day.
  • Discipline: Road (paved or otherwise), cyclocross and sometimes mountain. His tri-curious phase seems to have passed, thankfully
  • Preferred Terrain: Quiet mountain roads leading to places unknown
  • Current Bikes: Scott Foil Team, Trek Boone 5, Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4, Marinoni fixed gear, Santa Cruz Roadster TT bike
  • Dream Bike: A BMC Teammachine SLR01 with disc brakes and clearance for 30mm tires (doesn't yet exist)
  • Beer of Choice: Saison Dupont
  • Location: Boulder, CO, USA

