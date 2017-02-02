news
By

From underwear to outerwear: Rapha rolls out new clothing

British fashion brand keeps expanding

Wallets, sunglasses, headphones, handlebar packs... and now boxers and crew necks. Rapha keeps expanding its brand.

The British cycling clothing brand, which began in 2004, this week rolled out some new pieces for spring and summer. 

While the standard pieces you may have come to expect from Rapha — jerseys and jackets with bands on the left arm — get slight tweaks, there is also a host of off-the-bike or at least very casual riding pieces, from merino zip and crew neck tops to merino boxers.

Rapha City Printed Pack Jacket
Rapha City Printed Pack Jacket

Rapha has a limited edition (800 pieces) run of its Classic Rain Jacket and Classic Gilet in a Collector's Edition design. The former has slats in the black back where pink fabric peeks out from underneath and the latter has a hand-woven back panel in place of the standard mesh.

For a quick overview of some of the highlights, check out the gallery above. 

For pricing and availability in your region, visit www.rapha.cc.

The handwoven rear panel on the Collector's Edition Classic Vest
The handwoven rear panel on the Collector's Edition Classic Vest

Ben Delaney

US Editor-in-Chief
Ben has been writing about bikes since 2000, covering everything from the Tour de France to Asian manufacturing to kids' bikes. The former editor-in-chief of VeloNews, he began racing in college while getting a journalism degree at the University of New Mexico. Based in the cycling-crazed city of Boulder, Colorado, with his wife and two kids, Ben enjoys riding most every day.
  • Discipline: Road (paved or otherwise), cyclocross and sometimes mountain. His tri-curious phase seems to have passed, thankfully
  • Preferred Terrain: Quiet mountain roads leading to places unknown
  • Current Bikes: Scott Foil Team, Trek Boone 5, Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4, Marinoni fixed gear, Santa Cruz Roadster TT bike
  • Dream Bike: A BMC Teammachine SLR01 with disc brakes and clearance for 30mm tires (doesn't yet exist)
  • Beer of Choice: Saison Dupont
  • Location: Boulder, CO, USA

Related Articles

Deals

Back to top