Fuji’s Jari packs smart features into an affordable package

Fuji is throwing its hat into the booming gravel/all-road/adventure market with the introduction of the Jari. This new dropbar model was designed with an eye to versatility.

Fuji Jari highlights

Threaded bottom bracket

Convertible dropouts

Hidden fender mounts

Clearance for 700c and 650b wheels

Six frame sizes

Available now

All-in on features

The Jari is loaded with useful features

Fuji has created a feature-loaded frameset that ticks all the boxes for bikes in this category.

The Jari has three water bottle mounts on the front triangle for endurance riding. In addition to the triple bottle mounts, there are also bosses on the top tube for an integrated feedbag, like those made by Dark Speed Works and XLab.There's also an integrated silicone pad on the underside of the top tube to ease the burden of portaging. One more nod to comfort are slender, shaped chainstays.

The alloy frameset has internal cable routing and hidden fender mounts, which should also make it a hit with all-weather commuters.

Upfront, the Jari’s carbon fork uses a 100x12mm thru-axle, while the rear 142x12mm axle can be converted to use with a quick-release rear wheel.Last but not least on the laundry list of frame features is a threaded bottom bracket.

Geometry

The Jari's frame geometry is in line with many other gravel bikes

Fuji’s all-road frame geometry follows a similar tack to other manufacturers. Compared to traditional road bikes, the Jari sports a taller head tube and more compact top tube lengths for an upright riding position. The wheelbase is longer thanks to a relaxed head tube angle and long chainstays to improve stability.

Pricing and availability

The Jari 1.1 is the top bike in the family

For 2017, Fuji is offering the Jari in four complete builds ranging in price from the $1,199 Jari 1.7 equipped with a 10-speed Tiagra group to the $2,949 Jari 1.1, which comes with a SRAM Force 1x kit.

The entry-level Jari 1.7

The Jari is also available as a frameset for $519. (UK and Australian pricing has yet to be announced.)

Riders can also purchase the Jari as a frame with fork and headset

The Jari is available now.

Visit www.fujibikes.com for more information.