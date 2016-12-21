8 stunning pics from snapper Graham Watson’s 2017 calendar

He’s one of pro cycling’s most famous photographers, with a career stretching back several decades. Graham Watson’s 2017 cycling calendar is now ready to buy, and he’s kindly agreed to share a few images with BikeRadar readers.

Now in its 27th edition, the calendar features some of Graham’s favourite images from 2016’s top pro races, including all three Grand Tours (the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta a España), and major cobbled classics including Paris-Roubaix.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) battles Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) for pole position at Paris-Nice

Our selection of images above (see gallery) includes Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) winning this year’s Paris-Roubaix, Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal) enjoying a mid-ride beer, Chris Froome (Sky) passing the Louvre on his way to another Tour GC win, and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) battling Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) for pole position at Paris-Nice.

Chris Froome rides past the Louvre in the yellow jersey

The 2017 calendar is sized 15 by 12 inches (approximately 38cm by 30.5cm) with full-colour photographs throughout, and includes all the major race dates for 2017. It’s available now from his website for £16.99, with international shipping available.

Riders at the Tour of Abu Dhabi

Graham Watson has been covering pro cycling since the 1970s, and has shot for many of the sport’s top magazines, including Pro Cycling. He delivers same-day photo coverage on www.grahamwatson.com from over 160 days of racing each year, and his subjects over the years have included Pedro Delgado, Sean Kelly, Greg LeMond, Lance Armstrong and Miguel Indurain.