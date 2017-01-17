Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 and R9150 Di2 groupsets: all you need to know

Updated with weights and pricing January 2017

Shimano has lifted the lid on the latest versions of its flagship Dura-Ace mechanical and electronic road groupsets. Officially known as Dura-Ace R9100 (mechanical) or R9150 Di2 (electronic), the groups push several firsts for Shimano on the road side of things, including the options of an integrated power meter, hydraulic disc braking and the migration of Shimano’s clever synchronised shifting technology.

Let’s clear a couple of things up before we move on. Dura-Ace will continue to be available in electronic (Di2) and mechanical options, and both will remain 11-speed. Along similar lines, Dura-Ace Di2 will not be wireless in a traditional sense, although it does feature some wireless functionality, which we’ll explain in more detail below. Also, Shimano has released US pricing, but no UK pricing yet.

Numerous configurations mean that regardless of whether a rider wants disc or rim brakes, mechanical or electronic shifting, or the option to run a TT handlebar, the compatibility is now there — and all at the Dura-Ace level instead of the previous non-series options for hydraulic brakes.

Power meter inside

Shimano's power meter-equipped FC-R9100-P crankset

Dura-Ace’s latest Hollowtech II crankset is available with (FC-R9100-P) or without (FC-R9100) a power meter and in a wide variety of gear options and with seven crank arm lengths ranging from 165 to 180mm. The new crank weighs a claimed 621g and is priced at $543. Shimano hasn't yet disclosed a price or weight on the power meter.

To the untrained eye, the power meter version is difficult to distinguish from the regular crankset. Look closely at a power meter-equipped example and you’ll notice a slight lump sitting inside the four-arm spider on the driveside crank. This is the ‘brain’ of the system, while strain gauges are placed in both crank arms.

Shimano says riders using its first integrated power meter can expect extremely accurate real-time power data to track and analyse their performance.The meter itself is claimed to pair easily with third-party display units to enable the "most sophisticated and accurate level of performance measurement and anatomic analysis available today".

Power output can be determined individually from each leg, as well as information on cadence. Also, chainrings can be changed without affecting the power meter’s accuracy.

Shimano Dura-Ace R91000 first look

System diagnostics and firmware uploads can be managed through a smartphone or tablet thanks to new Bluetooth-enabled versions of Shimano’s E-TUBE app. The internal battery is charged via a small magnetic adaptor that can be accessed without having to remove any covers or casings.

The non power-meter Hollowtech II chainset is claimed to save 7g over the previous generation part.

Gear options

FC-R9100 (non power-meter) 50-34t / 52-36t / 53-39t / 54-42t / 55-44t

FC-R9100-P (with power-meter) 52-39t, 52-36t

Claimed weights

609g (50-34t)

621g (53-39t)

TBA for power-meter version

Disc brake debut

Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9170 caliper and SM-RT900 disc rotor

For the first time, Dura-Ace is available with dedicated hydraulic disc braking as an option. Shimano said the discs "add an extra element of control and confidence to brake performance in tough weather conditions". Details are scarce on the new BR-R9170 calipers but it’s clear that the fresh angular design of the two-piston brake uses Shimano’s sleek flat-mount standard. Shots also clearly show a version of Shimano’s heat-dissipating finned disc brake pads. As usual for Shimano, the rotors will use the company’s own Centerlock mounting standard.

The most eye-catching part of the system is probably the new dedicated SM-RT900 rotors, set to be available in 140 and 160mm sizes. Their futuristic looks seem more closely related to Shimano’s commuter-specific Metrea group than anything we’ve seen before from the company. Shimano claims a 30 percent improvement in heat dissipation over its last-generation IceTech rotors.

For those who don’t want discs

Shimano BR-R9100 brakes are up 43% in stiffness terms when compared with previous-generation Dura-Ace stoppers

Shimano will continue to offer dual-pivot or direct-mount braking for those who prefer it. These components offer what according to Shimano is the "best balance between rigidity, weight and stopping power". The new components bring improved clearance and are now rated for tyres up to 28mm. They’re said to be 43 percent stiffer than the last Dura-Ace caliper brakes, too.

More aero, direct-mount options are available for the fork (BR-R9110-F), the rear seatstay (BR-R9110-RS) or under the bottom bracket (BR-R9110-R).

Electronic shifting is now synchronised

Dura-Ace Di2 now makes use of Shimano’s synchronised shifting technology. Formerly known as Synchro Shift and used successfully in the company’s XTR Di2 and XT Di2 mountain bike groupsets, the system can be set to control both derailleurs through the action of one shift lever.

Synchronised shifting follows a preprogrammed but reconfigurable map, meaning you simply select up or down at the right hand lever and let the derailleurs do their thing. In mountain bike applications this means the left hand shifter can be done away with completely, even on a triple-ring set up. There’s also a second shift mode dubbed Semi Synchronized Shift, which lets a rider adjust the rear derailleur by a gear or two as the front one shifts to minimize the change in the gear ratio.

The various new lever options for Dura-Ace Di2

Particular attention has been paid to shifter ergonomics so that the ergonomics of the hoods containing hydraulic internals are similar to those without. All levers are adjustable for different hands sizes/reach preferences, too.

A pair of mechanical shift levers for rim brakes (ST-R9100) weighs 365g, while mechanical levers for disc brakes totals (ST-R9120) 505g. Meanwhile, Di2 rim brake levers (ST-9150) weigh 230g (pair) and Di2 disc levers (ST-9170) weigh 360g (pair).

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 mechanical groupset

It also removes the potential of cross chaining. Shimano is particularly excited about what this system has to offer for triathletes and time trialists, who it says this benefits the most. That’s reflected in its new SW-R9160/80 satellite shifters, which get one button rather than two, reducing their size and weight considerably to 29mm wide and 100g — for comparison, the last generation parts were 40mm wide and 128g.

Both the (FD-R9150) Di2 front derailleur and (RD-9150) Di2 rear derailleur are more compact than before, the former now weighing in at 104g and the latter at 204g. Both are still designed to protect themselves in the event of a crash, too.

The rear derailleur now boasts the Shadow technology found on Shimano’s MTB models, meaning the derailleur tucks itself further out of the way than ever before.

New wireless functionality

Both Di2 derailleurs are connected via Shimano’s small EW-WU111 wireless unit, allowing for an ANT Private connection between the system and third-party devices. These components can be connected to Shimano´s E-TUBE software, which supports the programmable aspects of the Di2 electronic gear shifting system. Additionally, Bluetooth now allows this functionality to be accessible on smartphones and tablets.

The latest version of E-TUBE (2.11.1) also allows individual rider profiles to be saved and downloaded to the bike, removing the need to reprogram the system from scratch for each ride or race.

The system junction box can be situated in a frame’s down tube, within certain specifically designed components or simply strapped beneath a bike’s stem.

For those who prefer cables to wires

Dura-Ace mechanical has seen big revisions too, although Shimano says its put most of its efforts into producing "incredibly responsive gear shifts".

Like the Di2 component, the mechanical rear derailleur now boasts a minimal Shadow profile and direct mount; aesthetically it looks closer than ever to a mountain bike item from the company. The short cage or (SS) rear derailleur is now rated for a maximum sprocket size of 30t. Details are scarce on the new Dura-Ace mechanical front derailleur with Shimano simply stating the new structure works together with the rear derailleur to make "mechanical shifting performance better than ever".

RD-R9100 rear derailleur

Functionally, Shadow technology was rolled out many years ago to mountain bike derailleur where it dramatically reduced the profile (and therefore vulnerability) of the rear derailleur. Of course, on the road this is less of a priority, but Shadow derailleurs also allow for more direct routing to the cable housing, which is a great way of reducing cable friction for smoother, slicker shifts. The FD-R9100 front derailleur tips the scales at a claimed 69g and the RD-R9100 rear derailleur at 158g.

The new CS-R9100 cassette

Five different cassette configurations are available for the new CS-R9100 component, 11-25t / 11-28t / 11-30t / 12-25t / 12-28t. Once again, details are scarce on this component but the supplied images appear to show a construction similar to that of the cassette from Shimano’s XTR’s M9000 group, which uses a carbon spider and a mixture of alloy, steel and titanium cogs.

All-new wheels

Shimano C40-TU-R wheelset

Dura-Ace 9100 brings three new wheelsets with the choice of 24mm, 40mm and 60mm rim depths. Various clincher, tubular and tubeless configurations of carbon and carbon/alloy composite rims will be offered with the choice of quick release or 12mm E-thru axles.

Shimano claims its new Dura Ace R9100 C60 wheels have saved 16W over Shimano’s current 9000 C50 wheelset while sprinting on flat road. Claimed weights for the (WH-R9100-C60-TU) 60mm, quick-release carbon road tubular wheelset stands at 1,400g. The (WH-9100 C40TU) 40mm tubular wheelset stands at 1331g.

Pedals

Shimano's new PD-R9100 pedal

Last but not least, Shimano has introduced a new pair of Dura-Ace level SPD-SL pedals. The carbon PD-R9100s are said to be lighter than the previous generation Dura-Ace pedals although we are yet to see a claimed weight figure.

Unsurprisingly, Shimano has called Dura-Ace 9100 the most advanced system of road cycling components in its 95-year history. We’ll be riding the new group over the next few hours so stay tuned to BikeRadar for early first ride impressions.

Weights & Pricing

Component Weight (g) Price ST-R9100 dual-control levers, mechanical (pair) 365 £449 / $500 ST-R9120 hydraulic brake/mechanical shift lever and calipers (pair) 505 £579 / $512 SL-BSR1 bar end shifters (pair) 153 £89 / $N/A FD-R9100-B/F mechanical front derailleur 70 £99 / $109 FC-R9100 crankset 609-621 £499 / $542 FC-R9100-P power meter Unlisted £1,299 / $N/A BB-R9100 bottom bracket 65 £49.99 SM-BB92-41B press-fit bottom bracket 54 £44.99 RD-9100-SS mechanical rear derailleur 158 £189.99 CS-R9100 cassette 175g-205 From £209.99 CN-HG901-11chain 247 £44 / $35 BR-R9100 brake calipers (pair) 326 £318 / $347 BR-R9110-F/R/RS direct mount caliper 139-150 n/a BR-R9170 disc brake caliper (pair) 256 £129 / $N/A SM-RT900 centre lock disc rotor 160mm (each) 119 £64 / $72 SM-RT900 centre lock disc rotor 140mm (each) 96 £64 / $72 WH-R9100-C60-TU carbon tubular wheelset (F/R) 662/818 £2,599 / $2,628 WH-R9100-C60-CL carbon composite clincher wheelset (F/R) 800/989 £1,499 / $1,645 WH-R9100-C40-TU carbon tubular wheelset (F/R) 605/750 £2,199 / $2,402 WH-R9100-C40-CL carbon laminated clincher wheelset (QR) (F/R) 669/832 £1,499 / $1,581 WH-R9100-C24-CL carbon laminated clincher wheelset 585/804 £999 / $1,148 WH-R9170-C60-TU carbon tubular disc (E-THRU) wheelset 671/829 £1,959 / $2,668 WH-R9170-C60-TL carbon tubeless disc (E-THRU) wheelset 745/902 £2,559 / $2,078 WH-R9170-C40-TU carbon tubular disc (E-THRU) wheelset 626/774 £1,959 / $2,445 WH-R9170-C40-TL carbon tubeless disc (E-THRU) wheelset 707/856 £1,569 / $1,969 ST-R9150 Di2 dual control lever (pair) 230 £549.99 ST-R9160 TT/Tri dual control lever n/a £349.99 ST-R9180 TT/Tri dual control lever n/a n/a ST-R9170 hydraulic disc brake dual-control levers (pair) 720 £699 / $623 SW-R610 remote sprint shifters (pair) 10 £119 / $N/A FD-R9150 Di2 front derailleur 104 £329 / $371 RD-9150 Di2 rear derailleur 204 £549 / $601 ST-9170 Di2/hydraulic dual-control levers and calipers (pair) 237 £549 / $576 ST-9071 TT/Triathlon dual control lever 128 £349 / $N/A SW-R600 satellite/climbing shifter 30g £199 / $N/A

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 US prices and complete group weights

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 mechanical group (2,007g w/out cables, 2,097g with): $2,029

(2,007g w/out cables, 2,097g with): $2,029 Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 mechanical/hydraulic group (2,355g w/out cables, 2,445g with): $2,354

(2,355g w/out cables, 2,445g with): $2,354 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 electronic group (2,051g): $3,046

(2,051g): $3,046 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 electronic/hydraulic group (2,389g): $3,137

UK and AU group pricing is TBC.