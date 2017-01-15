news
Shimano debuts S-Phyre clothing

WorldTour team LottoNL-Jumbo to race in the new clothing this season

In 2016 Shimano announced the S-Phyre concept for performance footwear. Now in 2017 Shimano expands the S-Phyre concept to include race clothing. WorldTour team LottoNL-Jumbo will race in S-Phyre custom clothing and footwear this season. 

Seamless shoulders and 3D construction provides a second-skin fit
As power generation is hard enough, riders don’t need to lose watts to the physics of aero drag, friction or overheating. S-Phyre is engineered to limit these losses, Shimano claims. 

Armed with knowledge from bike fitting and performance studies with professional riders, Shimano's clothing  – jerseys, bib shorts, skinsuits, gloves and socks - aims to maximize the efficiency at the contact points between clothing and skin. 

The clothing

Shimano's S-Phyre line of clothing is built with high-performance and racing in mind
S-Phyre jersey and bib shorts: The jersey features seamless shoulders with a 3D construction to reduce shoulder wrinkles. Shimano logos are all low-key on the black and yellow jerseys. The S-Phyre bib shorts feature a shock-absorbing winged chamois, integrated woven leg grippers and high-thread count weave patterns on the inner thighs to minimize friction between the shorts and the saddle. 

Jerseys feature a full-length zip and a minimal collar
S-Phyre skinsuit: A single-unit construction with lightweight, second-skin fabric, the skinsuit also has seamless shoulders to straighten airflow and reduce drag.

The gloves are built for warm weather riding and to maximize aerodynamics
S-Phyre glove: The spring/summer glove is an aerodynamic extension of the jersey, minimizing drag with a pull-on design. 

Matching your socks and shoes gives you 2.7 more watts
S-Phyre socks: Released in 2016 along with S-Phyre footwear, the socks have two little cushioning pads on the top of the foot,  plus ventilation and slip resistance on the sole and heel. Plus, you know, they match the shoes.

Availability

Shimano S-Phyre skinsuits, jerseys, bib shorts, gloves and socks will be available at selected S-Phyre premium stores from mid-February. Shimano S-Phyre footwear is already available in stores. Pricing has not been determined.

Russell Eich

Tech Writer
Russell fell head over heels in love with bikes in the '90s, and has been involved in the bike industry ever since. Between wrenching in bike shops, guiding professionally, and writing about bikes, Russell has honed an appreciation for what works, gained knowledge of what doesn't, and can barely contain his enthusiasm for what comes next. His two-wheeled passion continues in the Rocky Mountains high above Boulder, Colorado.
  • Discipline: Mountain, road, cyclocross
  • Preferred Terrain: High altitudes, forgotten singletracks, bike parks, roads without cars
  • Current Bikes: Custom Meriwether steel hardtail, Specialized S-Works Enduro 29, Kona Jake the Snake, Trek 69er, and a bunch more
  • Dream Bike: Yeti SB5c, Intense Tracer 275C, Black Cat custom road
  • Beer of Choice: Gin + Tonic
  • Location: Rollinsville, CO, USA

