Shimano debuts S-Phyre clothing

In 2016 Shimano announced the S-Phyre concept for performance footwear. Now in 2017 Shimano expands the S-Phyre concept to include race clothing. WorldTour team LottoNL-Jumbo will race in S-Phyre custom clothing and footwear this season.

Seamless shoulders and 3D construction provides a second-skin fit

As power generation is hard enough, riders don’t need to lose watts to the physics of aero drag, friction or overheating. S-Phyre is engineered to limit these losses, Shimano claims.

Armed with knowledge from bike fitting and performance studies with professional riders, Shimano's clothing – jerseys, bib shorts, skinsuits, gloves and socks - aims to maximize the efficiency at the contact points between clothing and skin.

The clothing

Shimano's S-Phyre line of clothing is built with high-performance and racing in mind

S-Phyre jersey and bib shorts: The jersey features seamless shoulders with a 3D construction to reduce shoulder wrinkles. Shimano logos are all low-key on the black and yellow jerseys. The S-Phyre bib shorts feature a shock-absorbing winged chamois, integrated woven leg grippers and high-thread count weave patterns on the inner thighs to minimize friction between the shorts and the saddle.

Jerseys feature a full-length zip and a minimal collar

S-Phyre skinsuit: A single-unit construction with lightweight, second-skin fabric, the skinsuit also has seamless shoulders to straighten airflow and reduce drag.

The gloves are built for warm weather riding and to maximize aerodynamics

S-Phyre glove: The spring/summer glove is an aerodynamic extension of the jersey, minimizing drag with a pull-on design.

Matching your socks and shoes gives you 2.7 more watts

S-Phyre socks: Released in 2016 along with S-Phyre footwear, the socks have two little cushioning pads on the top of the foot, plus ventilation and slip resistance on the sole and heel. Plus, you know, they match the shoes.

Availability

Shimano S-Phyre skinsuits, jerseys, bib shorts, gloves and socks will be available at selected S-Phyre premium stores from mid-February. Shimano S-Phyre footwear is already available in stores. Pricing has not been determined.