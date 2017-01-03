news
Win a bumper prize package from Kurt Kinetic

Kurt Kinetic Smart Control and Smart Trainers among prizes on offer

The benefits of power training on strength, stamina and speed are well documented. But until you’ve experienced it yourself, it can be tough to picture just how impressive the gains can be.

Now you need wonder no longer, thanks to Kurt Kinetic, which is giving away a bumper prize package of its smart trainers to one lucky reader.

Ten more randomly selected entrants will each win a Kinetic Twenty20 Bottle Cage.

The full prize package includes:

  • Rock and Roll Smart Control
  • Turntable Riser Ring
  • Trainer Mat

If you’d like to be in with a chance to win, all you need to do is follow the link below to the competition page and answer one simple question.

