WorldTour riders reveal their new 2017 team kits

(This article was originally published on Cyclingnews)

WorldTour riders and teams posted photos and videos of their 2017 kit and colours as the New Year came in around the world, with some riders revealing their new team kit on the strike of midnight via social media.

Alberto Contador wished everyone a happy new year with a glass of champagne and then revealed his fluorescent yellow and black Trek-Segafredo kit in a video posted on Instagram. The high-vis version of the kit is only the training version, the racing kit will be revealed at the team's presentation on January 13.

Fran Ventoso was especially proud to show off his new BMC jersey at midnight. The BMC team also released images of all its riders in the new kit that has a huge Tag Heuer logo on the shoulders.

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert showed off his new Quick-Step Floors Belgian national champion's jersey via Instagram.

Vincenzo and Antonio Nibali show off their new Bahrain-Merida kit on New Year's Day

Several riders from Bahrain-Merida showed off their red, blue and gold colours, including team leader Vincenzo Nibali.

Owain Doull (Team Sky)

Team Sky also showed off their new signings in their new Castelli clothing, with Diego Rosa, Kenny Elissonde and neo-pros Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jon Dibben, and Owain Doull.

British national champion Adam Blythe was quick to show off his red, white and blue kit, which is strikingly different to the dark blue and gold of his Aqua Blue Sport teammates. Blythe has even opted for white shorts.

Wout Van Aert (Crelan)

World cyclocross champion Wout van Aert revealed his new rainbow jersey and new Felt bike he will use starting today.

Other teams, including Team Sunweb (formerly Giant-Alpecin) and UAE Abu Dhabi will only reveal their new colours at official presentations later this week.