WorldTour team bikes: everything you need to know

The 2017 season sees a raft of changes in the WorldTour bikes line up. With two teams folding, a Pro Continental team making the step up to WorldTour and Lampre-Merida splitting in two, change was inevitable.
While there were rumours we might see a reduction in the number of teams for 2017, the UCI decided last month to keep it at 18 teams competing.
There will be more new tech and paint jobs lining up to race in the new season, with Argon 18 moving to Astana, Colnago partnering with TJ Sport and Factor Bikes making its WorldTour debut with AG2R La Mondiale.
Peter Sagan’s move to Bora-Hansgrohe gave the team enough WorldTour points on his own to promote the team to WorldTour status, although Sagan is not the only headline signing for the team. Specialized has partnered with Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2017 season and beyond, and we are likely to see more custom painted, glittering-rainbow frames underneath the dual world champion.
The end of Argon18’s partnership with the Bora team has not resulted in a WorldTour omission for the Canadian brand. Announcing a partnership with WorldTour team Astana for three seasons, the Kazakh outfit will ride aboard the Gallium Pro, Nitrogen Pro and E-118 Next time trial bike.
With Astana’s leader, Vincenzo Nibali, bound for Bahrain-Merida in 2017, Fabio Aru has set his sights on the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España. Could we see a Grand Tour victory in Argon18’s first season in the WorldTour ranks?
2017 will also be the first foray in the WorldTour ranks for Factor Bikes after a season with Pro Continental team, ONE Pro Cycling. Colnago also rejoins the WorldTour ranks with TJ Sports after a one-year hiatus following the demotion of Europcar at the end of 2016.
Individual time trial World Champion, Tony Martin, will be wearing the rainbow jersey aboard the Canyon Speedmax having recently signed for Team Katusha. Canyon will also stay with the Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde and Tour de France hopeful Nairo Quintana’s team Movistar for the upcoming season.
Cobbled classics
For the cobbled classics there will be slight changes in terms of which bike models certain teams use, with more forgiving endurance options available. However, Mat Hayman famously won last year’s Paris-Roubaix on the aero Scott Foil. Further to this, the UCI announced in October that it would instate a second disc brake trial with ‘rounded’ discs and protective casings to add even more variety to the 2017 WorldTour bike fleet.
This list is provisional and will be updated as more details are announced.
2017 WorldTour teams and their bikes — what we know so far
AG2R La Mondiale
- Bike manufacturer: Factor
- Road bike models: O2/ONE/ONE-S
- Time trial models: SLICK
- Wheels: Mavic
- Groupset: Shimano
Astana
- Bike manufacturer: Argon 18
- Road bike models: Gallium Pro / Nitrogen Pro
- Time trial models: E-118 Next
- Wheels: Vision
- Groupset: FSA/Shimano
BMC
- Bike manufacturer: BMC
- Road bike models: Teammachine SLR01 / Granfondo 01 RBX
- Time trial models: Timemachine 01
- Wheels: Shimano
- Groupset: Shimano
Cannondale-Drapac
- Bike manufacturer: Cannondale
- Road bike models: Supersix / Synapse
- Time trial models: Slice
- Wheels: Mavic
- Groupset: Shimano
Dimension Data
- Bike manufacturer: Cervélo
- Road bike models: R5 / S5
- Time trial models: P5
- Wheels: Enve
- Groupset: Rotor / Shimano
Etixx-Quickstep
- Bike manufacturer: Specialized
- Road bike models: Tarmac / Roubaix / Venge
- Time trial models: Shiv
- Wheels: Roval & HED
- Groupset: Shimano
FDJ
- Bike manufacturer: LaPierre
- Road bike models: Xelius / Aircode SL
- Time trial models: Aerostorm DRS
- Wheels: Shimano
- Groupset: Shimano
TJ Sport
- Bike manufacturer: Colnago
- Road bike models: C60 / Concept / V1-R
- Time trial models: K-Zero
- Wheels: Campagnolo
- Groupset: Campagnolo
Bahrain Merida
- Bike manufacturer: Merida
- Road bike models: Scultura / Reacto
- Time trial models: Warp
- Wheels: Fulcrum
- Groupset: Shimano
Lotto Soudal
- Bike manufacturer: Ridley
- Road bike models: Helium / Noah
- Time trial models: Dean
- Wheels: Campagnolo
- Groupset: Campagnolo
Movistar
- Bike manufacturer: Canyon
- Road bike models: Ultimate / Aeroad
- Time trial models: Speedmax
- Wheels: Campagnolo
- Groupset: Campagnolo
Orica BE
- Bike manufacturer: Scott
- Road bike models: Addict / Foil
- Time trial models: Plasma
- Wheels: Shimano
- Groupset: Shimano
Sunweb Giant
- Bike manufacturer: Giant
- Road bike models: Propel / TCR / Defy
- Time trial models: Trinity
- Wheels: Shimano
- Groupset: Shimano
Katusha
- Bike manufacturer: Canyon
- Road bike models: Ultimate / Aeroad
- Time trial models: Speedmax
- Wheels: Zipp
- Groupset: SRAM
Lotto Jumbo
- Bike manufacturer: Bianchi
- Road bike models: Oltre / Infinito / Specialissima
- Time trial models: Aquila
- Wheels: Shimano
- Groupset: Shimano
Sky
- Bike manufacturer: Pinarello
- Road bike models: Dogma
- Time trial models: Bolide
- Wheels: Shimano
- Groupset: Shimano
Trek-Segafredo
- Bike manufacturer: Trek
- Road bike models: Madone / Domane / Emonda
- Time trial models: Speed
- Wheels: Bontrager
- Groupset: Shimano
Bora-Hansgrohe
- Bike manufacturer: Specialized
- Road bike models: Tarmac / Roubaix / Venge
- Time trial models: Shiv
- Wheels: TBC
- Groupset: TBC