WorldTour team bikes: everything you need to know

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews

The 2017 season sees a raft of changes in the WorldTour bikes line up. With two teams folding, a Pro Continental team making the step up to WorldTour and Lampre-Merida splitting in two, change was inevitable.

While there were rumours we might see a reduction in the number of teams for 2017, the UCI decided last month to keep it at 18 teams competing.

(This article was updated on 1 December, 2016)

Recent news

The Factor One makes its WorldTour debut next season, with AG2R La Mondiale

There will be more new tech and paint jobs lining up to race in the new season, with Argon 18 moving to Astana, Colnago partnering with TJ Sport and Factor Bikes making its WorldTour debut with AG2R La Mondiale.

The Specialized Roubaix has incredible levels of comfort

Peter Sagan’s move to Bora-Hansgrohe gave the team enough WorldTour points on his own to promote the team to WorldTour status, although Sagan is not the only headline signing for the team. Specialized has partnered with Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2017 season and beyond, and we are likely to see more custom painted, glittering-rainbow frames underneath the dual world champion.

The team issue Argon 18 Nitrogen

The end of Argon18’s partnership with the Bora team has not resulted in a WorldTour omission for the Canadian brand. Announcing a partnership with WorldTour team Astana for three seasons, the Kazakh outfit will ride aboard the Gallium Pro, Nitrogen Pro and E-118 Next time trial bike.

With Astana’s leader, Vincenzo Nibali, bound for Bahrain-Merida in 2017, Fabio Aru has set his sights on the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España. Could we see a Grand Tour victory in Argon18’s first season in the WorldTour ranks?

Super Record and Bora Ultra 50 wheels make the Colnago Concept one desirable and expensive machine

2017 will also be the first foray in the WorldTour ranks for Factor Bikes after a season with Pro Continental team, ONE Pro Cycling. Colnago also rejoins the WorldTour ranks with TJ Sports after a one-year hiatus following the demotion of Europcar at the end of 2016.

Individual time trial World Champion, Tony Martin, will be wearing the rainbow jersey aboard the Canyon Speedmax having recently signed for Team Katusha. Canyon will also stay with the Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde and Tour de France hopeful Nairo Quintana’s team Movistar for the upcoming season.

Cobbled classics

Mat Hayman won the 2016 Paris-Roubaix aboard an aero Scott Foil

For the cobbled classics there will be slight changes in terms of which bike models certain teams use, with more forgiving endurance options available. However, Mat Hayman famously won last year’s Paris-Roubaix on the aero Scott Foil. Further to this, the UCI announced in October that it would instate a second disc brake trial with ‘rounded’ discs and protective casings to add even more variety to the 2017 WorldTour bike fleet.

This list is provisional and will be updated as more details are announced.

2017 WorldTour teams and their bikes — what we know so far

AG2R La Mondiale

Bike manufacturer: Factor

Factor Road bike models: O2/ONE/ONE-S

O2/ONE/ONE-S Time trial models: SLICK

SLICK Wheels: Mavic

Mavic Groupset: Shimano

Astana

Bike manufacturer: Argon 18

Argon 18 Road bike models: Gallium Pro / Nitrogen Pro

Gallium Pro / Nitrogen Pro Time trial models: E-118 Next

E-118 Next Wheels: Vision

Vision Groupset: FSA/Shimano

BMC

Bike manufacturer: BMC

BMC Road bike models: Teammachine SLR01 / Granfondo 01 RBX

Teammachine SLR01 / Granfondo 01 RBX Time trial models: Timemachine 01

Timemachine 01 Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Groupset: Shimano

Cannondale-Drapac

Bike manufacturer: Cannondale

Cannondale Road bike models: Supersix / Synapse

Supersix / Synapse Time trial models: Slice

Slice Wheels: Mavic

Mavic Groupset: Shimano

Dimension Data

Bike manufacturer: Cervélo

Cervélo Road bike models: R5 / S5

R5 / S5 Time trial models: P5

P5 Wheels: Enve

Enve Groupset: Rotor / Shimano

Etixx-Quickstep

Bike manufacturer: Specialized

Specialized Road bike models: Tarmac / Roubaix / Venge

Tarmac / Roubaix / Venge Time trial models: Shiv

Shiv Wheels: Roval & HED

Roval & HED Groupset: Shimano

FDJ

Bike manufacturer: LaPierre

LaPierre Road bike models: Xelius / Aircode SL

Xelius / Aircode SL Time trial models: Aerostorm DRS

Aerostorm DRS Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Groupset: Shimano

TJ Sport

Bike manufacturer: Colnago

Colnago Road bike models: C60 / Concept / V1-R

C60 / Concept / V1-R Time trial models: K-Zero

K-Zero Wheels: Campagnolo

Campagnolo Groupset: Campagnolo

Bahrain Merida

Bike manufacturer: Merida

Merida Road bike models: Scultura / Reacto

Scultura / Reacto Time trial models: Warp

Warp Wheels: Fulcrum

Fulcrum Groupset: Shimano

Lotto Soudal

Bike manufacturer: Ridley

Ridley Road bike models: Helium / Noah

Helium / Noah Time trial models: Dean

Dean Wheels: Campagnolo

Campagnolo Groupset: Campagnolo

Movistar

Bike manufacturer: Canyon

Canyon Road bike models: Ultimate / Aeroad

Ultimate / Aeroad Time trial models: Speedmax

Speedmax Wheels: Campagnolo

Campagnolo Groupset: Campagnolo

Orica BE

Bike manufacturer: Scott

Scott Road bike models: Addict / Foil

Addict / Foil Time trial models: Plasma

Plasma Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Groupset: Shimano

Sunweb Giant

Bike manufacturer: Giant

Giant Road bike models: Propel / TCR / Defy

Propel / TCR / Defy Time trial models: Trinity

Trinity Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Groupset: Shimano

Katusha

Bike manufacturer: Canyon

Canyon Road bike models: Ultimate / Aeroad

Ultimate / Aeroad Time trial models: Speedmax

Speedmax Wheels: Zipp

Zipp Groupset: SRAM

Lotto Jumbo

Bike manufacturer: Bianchi

Bianchi Road bike models: Oltre / Infinito / Specialissima

Oltre / Infinito / Specialissima Time trial models: Aquila

Aquila Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Groupset: Shimano

Sky

Bike manufacturer: Pinarello

Pinarello Road bike models: Dogma

Dogma Time trial models: Bolide

Bolide Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Groupset: Shimano

Trek-Segafredo

Bike manufacturer: Trek

Trek Road bike models: Madone / Domane / Emonda

Madone / Domane / Emonda Time trial models: Speed

Speed Wheels: Bontrager

Bontrager Groupset: Shimano

Bora-Hansgrohe