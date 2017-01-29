A look at Team Sunweb’s new ride for 2017
BikeRadar UK / Global
Back to top
Shimano RW5 review
£125.00
Best 29er trail bikes
Big wheels to make short work of tough trails
WTB Vigilante TCS Tough Fast Rolling tyre review
£46.00
Tough, fast rolling tyre
Giant bikes reviews and buying advice
Latest on Giant’s road and mountain bikes
11spd: This week's best new bike gear
New products from B'Twin, Praxis, Northwave, Feedback Sports and more
Mudhugger Front Race mudguard review
£25.00
Almost total isolation from mud and water with this extra coverage guard